Retailers react differently to Safer At Home order

Retailers across Wisconsin were hit hard when Gov. Tony Evers handed down a Safer At Home order last week.

The measure, which forced the shutdown of all Wisconsin businesses deemed non-essential, will impact retailers in different ways.

While some businesses deemed essential remain open, the COVID-19 outbreak has brought foot traffic to a virtual standstill to foot traffic in stores.

The Tomah Cash Store falls under the “essential” tag, but owners Mark and John Rose have had to offer incentives to bring in customers.

“We are actually open, but we reduced our hours to 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. We’re considered essential because we sell office equipment and people are working from home,” offered Mark Rose.

Tomah Cash Store also sells safety equipment, including safety-toe footwear, which is considered essential as well.

Rose said the store, which has been in the Rose family since 1900, was forced to layoff a half-dozen employees – most part-time – and is currently being staffed by himself and his wife, Kerry, along with his brother, John and his wife, Sally.

“We have curbside pick-up if you don’t want to come in the store, and if you want to come in after hours, we’ll do that for you too,” said Mark Rose.

“We’re doing a lot of Facebook advertising – just throwing it out there. It’s been, for the most part, pretty positive,” he continued. “The crowds are down. The foot traffic is down tremendously, but we’re doing what we can.”

Rose said the store also is offering discounts in an effort to attract more customers.

“Discounts are what’s drawing people, otherwise they aren’t going to bother,” he said.

“We carry our furniture at 20 percent off the regular price, but now we’re offering an additional 10 percent off. We knew we weren’t going to turn the open sign on and have people rush in here - you have to give them some incentive,” Rose added. “There’s no delivery, but if they stop by we’ll load it up. We don’t have to have any personal contact.”

While business is far from normal at the popular Tomah store, Rose said it’s better than the alternative.

“We were worried. We thought about completely shutting down, but we decided to reduce our hours and see what we got,” he said. “It isn’t much some days, but other days we’ll have 10 or 20 people.”

Rose said customers also can purchase products through Facebook by sending the store a personal message with their orders.

Across the county in Sparta, Biederman Jewelers owners Bill and Lynn Biederman weren’t as lucky.

An anchor business in downtown Sparta for nearly four decades, Biederman Jewelers is considered non-essential by the state and was forced to close last week.

Bill Biederman said the writing was on the wall a week earlier, however.

“We didn’t close right away. We stayed open until the governor told us to close,” he said.

“Prior to that, I talked with another (downtown Sparta) Sparta business owner and we decided to keep the store open,” Biederman continued. “A few days prior to the mandate, we may as well have been closed. People were already having a fear of going out in public. We’re not at the store now. I’ve driven down a couple of times, but there’s no one on the street.”

While Bill and Lynn Biederman are concerned about the two part-time employees they were forced to layoff due in the wake of the mandate, they’re adjusting to the new situation.

“Lynn and I are getting up in years, so we’re a little cautions,” he said. “We’ve been doing more work around the yard – it keeps up busy.”

As for the shutdown and the COVID-19 outbreak, Biederman said he’s not sure what to think.

“I wonder if it’s blown a little out of proportion, but it is highly contagions,” he said. “I do have some questions as to if it’s valid, but we certainly don’t want to be victims.”

A stimulus package signed by President Donald Trump included help for small businesses – including emergency loans for small businesses.

Like many small business owners, however, Biederman isn’t sure of all the details.

“As for a small business loan, I talked to my banker. It’s supposed to be very easy – not as much red tape – but I’m not sure,” he said. “The only way I would be looking at it is if I could keep my employees on the payroll.”

Biederman is interested to see how this whole situation plays out.

While the shutdown will hurt small retailers in the short term, he thinks it could help down the road if customers react the right way.

“Is this epidemic going to get more and more people buying on line, or will people miss the brick and mortar stores?” he asked.

“We’re hoping people start supporting small business when we open back up. If they don’t, it will hurt, but if they do I think we can survive - we’ve been around long enough,” Biederman added. “We just hope everybody is safe and this is over soon so we can get back to normal.”