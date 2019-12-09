Saturday, September 14, 2019
Home / News / Right place, right time
Pictured at Fort McCoy, from left, are Sgt. 1st Class Justin McCarthy, Sgt. 1st Class Eric Juhl, Sgt. Roger Williams and Sgt. Daniel McElroy. The four Soldiers, along with Master Sgt. Ryan Cameron helped rescue a man and two children from a car accident Aug. 15 in Sparta. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy)

Right place, right time

Thu, 09/12/2019 - 10:27am admin1

During the early evening of Aug. 15, Sgt. Roger Williams had left Fort McCoy to go back to his hotel in Sparta after wrapping up a day of training at the installation.

Full text available to online subscribers only. To purchase an online subscription, please click here. If you are an online subscriber, please click here to login.

Evans Print & Media Group

1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252

Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com

 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here