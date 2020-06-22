Rockland area home destroyed in fire

An early morning fire on Sunday destroyed a Rockland area home.

The Cashton Fire Department was dispatched at 2:35 a.m. to a home on 26025 Magnum Road. Cashton fire chief Al Erickson said firefighters were on scene for “a short time” during the first call. It appeared the fire was extinguished. But they were called a second time to the same home at 7:30 a.m. when the fire re-ignited.

The home had sustained minimal damage after the first call, Erickson said. The structure was a complete loss from the second blaze and water damage to fight the fire, he added. Firefighters were on scene for three or four hours the second time they were dispatched, Erickson said.

The initial source of the fire and what caused it to re-ignite remain under investigation, Erickson said. The family of seven members was displaced by the fire and is being assisted by the local Red Cross.

One firefighter received a minor burn injury to the hand, Erickson said. Mutual aid was provided by the Bangor, Westby and Shelby fire departments.