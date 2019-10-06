Rockland to celebrate 100 years of history

The Village of Rockland will be celebrating its centennial in conjunction with Park Progress Days at Gaylord Park this year, which will be held June 20, 21 and 22.

The festivities will begin on Thursday, June 20 with a meatball supper from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Rockland United Methodist Church with a historical walk from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., both Thursday and Friday night. There will also be a historical display at Rockland Village Hall from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday night.

On Friday night, from 5 to 7 p.m., the Rockland United Methodist Church will host an ice cream social.

Saturday’s festivities begin at 9 a.m. with a men’s softball tournament as well as Rockland’s walk to defeat ALS, which will start at the Gaylord Park Shelter.

The Third Annual Cars in the Park classic and custom auto show will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration for cars is at 10 a.m. for a chance to win People’s Choice Awards.

The parade will get underway at 12 p.m. followed by stagecoach rides.

Other activities throughout the afternoon include a Boy Scout flag ceremony at 1 p.m., face painting from 1 to 3 p.m., a corn hole tournament at 2 p.m., bingo from 2 to 4 p.m., penny pile from 3 to 4 p.m., the rain gutter regatta at 5 p.m. and youth kickball at 6 p.m.

The historical display at Village Hall will be open from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The village was officially incorporated in 1919 after some controversy over the issue of whether or not to incorporate as a village. A huge rock stands at the edge of the village and it was this monument, which gave the community its name.

Rockland is primarily a hidden community, tucked away between Bangor and Sparta with a population of approximately 700.

In honor of Rockland’s Centennial, the Rockland Park Association will be hosting a Centennial Celebration Medallion Hunt leading up to the event. There will be one clue announced per day starting this Saturday, June 15 with five clues in all.

Clues can be found on the Rockland Park Progress Day Facebook page, Rockland Village website at www.villageofrockland.org and Rockland Stop & Go gas station.

The clues will be shared in order until the medallion is found or all five clues are used, whichever comes first. Instructions on how to report the medallion has been found will be posted on the Facebook page, website and at Rockland Stop & Go.

The medallion will be located within the village limits; it will not be buried in the ground, it will be located on public property and it may be camouflaged.

The successful medallion hunter will be awarded a cash prize as well as a souvenir replica of the medallion.

Saturday’s festivities will wrap up with a performance by Jonny O from 6 to 10 p.m. followed by a spectacular fireworks display at 10 p.m.