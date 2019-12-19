Rockland man found hiding in a Sparta home

Kabian B. Coleman, 32, of Rockland was charged in Monroe County Circuit Court with four counts of criminal trespass to a dwelling as a repeat offender, two counts of resisting or obstructing an officer as a repeater and theft of movable property as a repeater after he was allegedly found hiding in a Sparta home.

On Dec. 10, at approximately 7:35 p.m., officers responded to a residence at 316 Stelting Street in Sparta for a home intruder that had reportedly been discovered by the homeowner. She said she had been in her living room when her two small dogs started barking and immediately ran to the bedroom closet door.

The homeowner attempted to open the door, but noticed two fingers reaching out from under the door, holding the door closed at the bottom. Coleman, who was hiding inside, allegedly started saying something to the effect of, “you’re going to ruin the Christmas surprise. Ho, ho, ho surprise.”

The homeowner told officers she stepped out into the hallway and Coleman allegedly opened the door. Coleman reportedly started to cry, stating he had no place to go and was cold.

The homeowner reportedly told Coleman he couldn't stay there when he walked out the back door where he had originally entered.

Upon arrival, officers observed Coleman, running from the area. According to the complaint, officers chased Coleman on foot and ultimately followed his footprints in the snow to a garage located on Hill St.

Coleman was taken into custody after attempting to hide inside the garage. He reportedly resisted officers attempts to place him in handcuffs.

Officers believed Coleman was under the influence of an unknown substance as his pupils appeared to be dilated, his speech was excited and his mannerisms were animated.

After Coleman was taken into custody, a resident of 320 Stelting St. informed officers Coleman had allegedly attempted to enter his house before making entry into his garage. After reportedly stealing two shirts from the garage, Coleman allegedly entered a third residence at 328 Stelting St., which was consistent with the footprints officers followed.

A $5,000 signature bond was set and Coleman is scheduled for an initial appearance before Judge Mark Goodman at 9 a.m. on Jan. 13.