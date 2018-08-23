Rolling Hills committee nixes referendum
Thu, 08/23/2018 - 2:00pm admin1
After the Rolling Hills committee voted 3-2 Monday to not proceed with an advisory referendum for a nursing home site on the November ballot, the issue is dead.
