Monday, August 27, 2018
Home / News / Rolling Hills committee nixes referendum

Rolling Hills committee nixes referendum

Thu, 08/23/2018 - 2:00pm admin1

After the Rolling Hills committee voted 3-2 Monday to not proceed with an advisory referendum for a nursing home site on the November ballot, the issue is dead.

Full text available to online subscribers only. To purchase an online subscription, please click here. If you are an online subscriber, please click here to login.

Evans Print & Media Group

1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252

Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com

 

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here