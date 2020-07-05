Rolling Hills residents feel the love

May Day at Rolling Hills was made so special by many of our community members this year. A Tomah group, led by Sara Moseley, collected over 500 May Day plant donations.

They provided a plant in a coffee cup along with a homemade card to many nursing homes in our area. These brought so many smiles that were priceless as they were delivered on our homemade May Day Cart the activity staff prepared.

These were delivered along with a May Day Basket that had gifts in it from another community member. Rolling Hills is certainly grateful for all of the love the community has given, including

Spartek and Stellar Mold & Tool for face shields, Element 3 Designs from Madison for face mask extenders, Tomah Health and onsite medical service for N95 fit testing solution, Papa Murphy’s and Dominoes for pizza for our staff, many individuals for sending cards, pictures and letters of support, many individuals for making homemade face masks for our staff and residents to wear, 4H for using zoom to broadcast into our in-house television station their performances as well as Laurel Adams from Cashton for doing a show filled with stories and song via zoom again into all our TVs.