Rollover crash in Sparta leads to OWI charges

A La Crosse woman is facing drunken driving charges following a rollover crash in Sparta last weekend.

On March 16, at approximately 3:08 a.m., law enforcement was dispatched to the single vehicle crash on Highway 27 near Gaslight Ave. in Sparta.

According to the complaint, an officer arrived on scene and observed a 2010 Hyundai Genesis had rolled and was resting on its roof in the ditch on the east side of the road; the front the vehicle was facing north.

There were reportedly two occupants in the vehicle. The first officer on scene and a passerby were able to get the driver’s side door open so that the two occupants could crawl out.

Rachel A. White, 21, of La Crosse was allegedly in the driver's seat and Ashley Rockwell was in the passenger seat when the door was opened.

White was complaining of glass in her eye and Rockwell was crying and reportedly having difficulties walking. EMS arrived on scene and both of the occupants were transported to Sparta Mayo Hospital.

At the hospital, investigators spoke with White who allegedly claimed Rockwell had been the one driving at the time of the crash.

White said they had been coming from Outskirts Gentlemen’s Club on State Highway 71 and she was in the back seat counting her money when the crash happened. She reportedly said that after the crash she crawled into the driver's seat and was trying to kick out the window.

Rockwell reportedly told investigators that she didn't remember much but she knew she wasn't driving.

When investigators indicated they would be obtaining video surveillance from the club, White allegedly said she was driving when they left the club but then she pulled over down the road and they switched drivers.

According to the complaint, officers reported seeing White in the driver's seat when law enforcement arrived on scene and that she allegedly had a strong odor of alcohol coming from her.

White allegedly consented to a breath test, which read .150. She was placed under arrest for driving while intoxicated and transported to the Monroe County Jail.

White was charged in Monroe County Circuit Court Monday with operating while intoxicated as a second offense, three counts of misdemeanor bail jumping and operating while revoked. A $250 cash bond was set.

She will make an initial appearance in front of Judge Mark Goodman on March 26 at 10 a.m.