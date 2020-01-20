Ron Konieczny retires from Oakdale fire department

Ron Konieczny concedes it was not an easy decision, but two factors eased his mind when he decided it was time to retire after 25 years as a firefighter with the Oakdale Area Fire Association, the last 19 as the department's fire inspector.

Konieczny and his wife, Sheila, own and operate R&S Custom Services, a lawn care and snow removal business (for 21 years). The time commitment to their business tilted the scale along with the other reason.

"(Firefighting) is a young man's game," Konieczny, who turns 59 this year, said with a look on his face like most middle-age men wondering how the years passed so quickly, but Konieczny leaves confident the timing is right.

"We have a lot of younger people in the ranks right now. It is a good time to (retire)," Konieczny said.

Konieczny wasted little time getting involved with the Oakdale department after moving to the Tomah area. He had experience as a member of the local fire department in tiny Curtiss, near Abbotsford. He moved to Tomah in 1991 to work as the general manager at the Tomah Hardees's and joined the OFD in 1994.

Konieczny said customer service skills honed in food service and as a tavern owner (prior moving to Tomah) came in handy when he assumed duties as fire inspector for the Oakdale fire association boundary. Inspection duties are exclusively commercial sites.

The work is a significant time commitment for the only inspector in the department. James Fuqua will continue as Oakdale fire inspector, Konieczny added.

"Fire codes change," he said. "You need to know how those changes affect businesses."

He viewed his inspection duties as a public service for the many stops along his route, like the many township shops/halls, the growth of local sand mines the past few years and other businesses.

Retirement from the fire department is only that. R&S Custom Services keeps him busy in the midst of a Wisconsin winter and a mowing season that can begin as early as April with fertilizer applications and pre-mowing work.

What extra time he may find will be filled with two other favorite pastimes.

"I've always loved making furniture. I may get back into that," Koncienzy said.

That and an affinity to follow Minnesota Wild hockey. Konieczny was a Minnesota North Stars fan before the franchise moved to Dallas many years ago and the return of pro hockey to Minnesota filled a big void.