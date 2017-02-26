Rural business to be featured at Monroe County Economic Development Conference

The eighties were a time of big hair, parachute pants and hair bands, but it is also when Paul Thieman created a product that would one day be known across the entire music industry, and it’s made right here in Monroe County.

Today, Paul’s son Travis oversees the day-to-day operations of String Swing, located south of Wilton on Hwy. 131, and the traditional wall-mounted guitar hangar has expanded to thousands of designs for every instrument.

“Music is wonderful for your body – it’s good for you,” Travis said. “If your instrument’s in the case or under your bed, it’s out of sight, out of mind. We have so many customers tell us that once it’s on the wall, hanging there, staring you in the face, you play it way more.”

Travis will be talking about his family’s business at the Monroe County Economic Development Conference next week Thursday. Economic Development Coordinator Steve Peterson says String Swing is a perfect example of growth and success of a start-up business in a rural area.

“I was so glad when we were able to spotlight them this year,” Peterson said. “For any entrepreneur or inventor out there that thinks their dreams can’t come true, the story of String Swing will prove they can.”

Paul, who played in a band with his then-wife Anne Tainter (who is still involved in the business), created the first String Swing out of “odd-ball farm parts” in 1987. After making them for other musician friends, they officially started the company in 1989.

Once a catalog distributor picked up the String Swing, business took off, sending the products across the country to schools, museums, music stores and musicians for a convenient, visually-appealing display.

Travis took the reins in 2005 and used his marketing degree to expand the business’s reach even further.

“It was the right time and we were the right size,” he said. “Marketing education, and the advances of the Internet and the new way to sell things had changed. Now most people know who we are, and it’s having them buy [our product] rather than an imported copy.”

However, that is about all Travis says has changed.

“But I don’t ever want to take away from what mom and dad did starting up,” he said. “It was kind of more of that small-town, down-home [business] and it got us where we are.”

Today, String Swing does its own fabricating in-house, as well as blasting, refinishing and powder coating. It employs about 25 full-time workers who enjoy a family-like environment.

Travis says the company plans to grow where it was planted.

“We really like being here,” he said. “We really like Monroe County and being part of this small-town community.”