Rural Sparta family is crazy about Clydesdales

When it comes to brand loyalty, Marvin Brooks of Sparta and his sons Brian and Dustin know exactly what they like. Their trucks are Fords, their tractors are John Deeres and their horses are Clydesdales.

It's that latter brand loyalty that's especially evident to those who drive south of Sparta on Hwy. 71 where the Brooks' dairy herd lives along side the family's 14 Clydesdales on Brookside Farm.

And those aren't just ordinary Clydesdales, these animals, which can grow to over 18 hands (six-feet tall) and weigh up to a ton, are award winners.

The Brooks family took eight of their mares to compete in the World Clydesdale Show held in Madison this past September and walked away with a second-place in the mare cart competition in a field of 44.

"When you get second out of 44, you really can't complain," said Marvin.

They also took seventh in the bred and owned team and the mare tandem class competitions and placed eighth in the mare unicorn hitch class.

Not a bad day considering over 600 horses from the U.S. and Canada competed at the event.

There have been Clydesdales on Brookside Farm since Marvin's father, Grayson, bought the first pair in 1943, to use as workhorses. But even those horses had their occasional day in the sun. They had the honor of pulling a wagon filled with Sparta's Centennial Queen and her court in the city's Centennial Celebration parade on July 21, 1951.

Marvin, a 1968 Sparta High School graduate, has worked with the breed his whole life on the farm, which has been in his family since his great-grandfather, James Brooks, homesteaded it in 1854. Marvin grew up on the 157-acre spread in Farmers Valley, sharing a single room with six brothers, while their lone sister, Colleen, got her own room.

"It's amazing how we could all grow up in the same room and have different interests," said Marvin, the third oldest. He along with his brother Merle are the only siblings who stuck with raising Clydesdales. Merle has some 50 head of Clydesdales on his farm in Wonewoc.

His brother Arlin, who Marvin refers to as the "cowboy", raises horses for rodeo competition on a neighboring Farmers Valley farm.

The other brothers, Dale, Dewey and Dan, are into John Deere tractors, Ford cars and model airplanes, respectively.

Marvin's other interest is music. He played drums for an area polka band for quite a few years, although he admits there was an ulterior motive -- it got him out of milking chores on Saturday nights. It's unsure if that will come as a revelation to his wife Charlotte, who remained behind to tend to the cows as Marvin played his gigs.

These days Marvin and Dustin, a farrier on the side, concentrate on Brookside's 38-head dairy herd, while Brian, who works for Preston Dairy Supply, joins them in their Clydesdale hobby. Dustin's wife, Kassey, and Brian's wife, Megan, and their daughter Briella, a toddler, also are involved.

That hobby can get expensive, keeping the horses in hay, grain and mineral supplements. But as Marvin points out, he has no vices that take up his extra cash. He's never smoked or drank alcohol or coffee. His four-legged steads are his only indulgence.

In the past, parade organizers in the area would pay him to have his team pull a wagon in their parades. That doesn't happen very often anymore but his hobby is turning a bit of a profit.

The Brooks recently sold a mare and her two colts for $20,000, and sold two stud colts to man a Texas who came all the way to Wisconsin to claim them.

The Brooks have their own stallion and breed their own mares, selling off the stallion after awhile to prevent inbreeding. They have three new colts they will break this winter.

"A draft horse and a dog are comparable in how you can train them," said Marvin. "It's unbelievable what they can learn, especially if you work with them everyday."

And he might add, especially if they are Clydesdales. Remember that brand loyalty? It's hard to overcome, but one of Marvin's three daughters, Lori, has strayed.

"She married into a Belgian family," said Marvin, meaning Belgian draft horses.

Apparently Lori met her husband, Kurt Meyers, at a horse show when they were young.

It's not like the Capulets and Montagues, but Marvin said there's some light-hearted ribbing that goes on.

"He's a Chevrolet man, too, and we've always had Fords."