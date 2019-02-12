Ryan Snow to retire

Ryan Snow is retiring after more than 26 years at Union Bank of Sparta and over 45 years in the banking industry. Ryan’s career began in June of 1974 when he began as a teller at First Bank of Sparta. In 1976, Ryan and his new bride ventured to California where he worked for Bank of America. After that year in California, he returned to First Bank until 1979. From 1979-1993 he worked at First Federal and then at Westland Savings bank. In 1993 he joined the team at Union National Bank & Trust Co. where he will retire at the end of this year.

Ryan is active in the community. He assisted with youth baseball and basketball for many years. He has been a Sparta Rotary Member for 30 years. Ryan is an avid golfer and has been an active officer/member of the Sparta Men’s Golf Association for 40 years.

After retirement, Ryan will have more time to spend with his wife, Kathleen, of 43 years; his children Abbey (Matthew) and Adam (Julia), and his 4 grandchildren: Madelyn, Marissa, Owen, and Avery. Ryan and Kathleen will spend more time traveling and you will probably find Ryan on the golf course more often.

Ryan would like to thank all the people he has worked with over the years. He has appreciated the many co-workers, customers, title companies, realtors, and attorneys he has worked with.

We would like to thank Ryan for his many, many years of dedication to the banking industry. Please stop by Union Bank of Sparta on Dec. 19 at 2 p.m. to congratulate Ryan on his retirement.