Thursday, August 6, 2020
Sparta Mayor Kristen Gust is pictured with SACS Co-President Karen Edwards as she proclaimed Aug. 2-8, 2020 as Sparta Area Cancer Support week. Herald photo by Nicole Vik.

SACS curbside event to take place this weekend

Thu, 08/06/2020 - 10:07am admin1
By: 
Nicole Vik, Staff Writer

The Sparta area recognizes individuals, families, friends and caregivers dealing with the devastating effects of cancer, the researchers who are seeking a cure and the educational programs and support services provided by local healthcare organizations. 

Therefore, Sparta Mayor Kristen Gust recently proclaimed August 2-8, 2020 as Sparta Area Cancer Support week and commended its observance to all local citizens.  

In 2019, Sparta Area Cancer Support (SACS) financially helped 50 people fighting cancer with over $93,793. As the entire world battles the COVID-19 pandemic, SACS felt it was in the best interest of the community to cancel its annual Walk/Rally this year. 

Instead of a large one-night event with traditional activities, the organization will be hosting a curbside event this Friday, Aug. 7 at Sparta Memorial Park. Scheduled activities will be held in the parking lot of the Sparta Aquatic Center and along Rusk Avenue from 4 to 8 p.m.

This year, a "Remembrance Cruise” will take the place of the Luminary Ceremony in honor of the 2020 SACS honorees: Jim and Geri Schiller, Jana Mitchell, Rick Rickey and Ethan Schumann, along with all those who are battling or have survived cancer.   

