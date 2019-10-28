SACS has its biggest year in 2019
Mon, 10/28/2019 - 10:32am admin1
As its fiscal year comes to a close, Sparta Area Cancer Support (SACS) is celebrating its biggest year yet after raising a total of $123,380.31 in 2019.
