Monday, July 29, 2019
From left, Lox Leum, Evan Austin, Brynn Gerl and London Leum helped paint and hide 50 "SACS rocks" for a scavenger hunt. Contributed photosThe rocks are hidden around Sparta and can be turned in at the SACS Walk Friday, Aug. 2, for raffle tickets.

SACS holding rock scavenger hunt

As of Monday(July 29), kids around the community can start searching for special, painted rocks that can be exchanged for raffle tickets at the SACS Walk this Friday.

A total of 50 roughly golf-ball-sized rocks will be placed in public spaces in Sparta, and will be relatively visible to kids searching for them.

Each rock is worth 10 raffle tickets for the children's raffle. There is a limit of two rocks per child. The rocks should be turned in by 7:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2 at the walk.

The SACS Walk takes place at the Memorial Park football field. Gates open at 4 p.m.

 

 

