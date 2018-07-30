SACS Walk/Rally to be held Friday

Join Sparta Area Cancer Support (SACS) for its 2018 Walk/Rally at Sparta Memorial Football Field on Friday, Aug. 3. Gates open at 4 p.m.

There will be much entertainment, including deejays Tom Molland and Mike Harris. Tony & the Invaders will accompany Trinity Lutheran Church's Worship Team.

The opening ceremony at 6 p.m. is one of the most emotional parts of the night.

It includes:

•Presentation of colors

•21-gun volley with Echo Taps

•National Anthem

•Blessing

•Introduction of cancer survivors and board members

•Remarks from representatives of Mayo Health Systems and Gundersen

•Presentation of donated roses to survivors

Activities include:

•Calendar benefit drawing tickets with cash winnings from $50 to $500 (winning tickets will go back in so there are 18 chances to win)

•Kicking Cancer at the Curb on Rusk Avenue for those who cannot attend

•Luminaries for "In Honor Of" and "In Memory Of" will be sold

•Locks of Love

•Picture auctions

New this year is a lighted Wishing Tree with ornaments for sale for $1. A religious ceremony will be held as folks put their ornament on the tree.

Note: There are many adult and youth baskets for raffle including a Packers football, Brewers tickets, handmade quilts, and much more. Thanks to the Amish folks for donating several hundred dollars worth of homemade items.

After the luminary ceremony, donated free pizza and subs will be given to all participants.

All money raised stays in the area to help cancer patients and their families.

Golf carts will start running starting at 3 p.m. to help the elderly and to help people transport items to the field.

Anyone with questions should call 269-5243 or 269-5939 or go online to spartaareacancersupport.org.