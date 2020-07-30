SACS will host Remembrance Cruise and curbside events Aug. 7

The Sparta Area Cancer Support (SACS) Board had originally planned a special 20th Anniversary SACS Walk/Rally for Friday, Aug. 7 at Sparta Memorial Park, but due to COVID-19, it had to make changes from a large one-night event with traditional activities to curbside events.

“Cancer doesn't stop because of COVID. We’re still raising money and helping area residents with financial support as well as rides to and from treatments,” said SACS Co-President Karen Edwards, adding that in order to continue doing those things, the organization needs to continue fundraising.

SACS depends on area businesses to help sponsor everything that it does, however, because of the strain that COVID has put on businesses, SACS will not be asking for their financial support this year.

On Aug. 7, scheduled activities will be held in the parking lot of the Sparta Aquatic Center and along Rusk Avenue in Sparta Memorial Park from 4 to 8 p.m.

Kicking Cancer at the Curb will be held at the entrance to the park, on Rusk Avenue, from 4 to 8 p.m. and a chicken dinner for SACS by the Sparta Lions Club will be sold at the Lions stand beginning at 4 p.m.

Calendar raffle tickets will be sold at the event for $10 each or three for $25. Tickets can be purchased in advance by contacting SACS Co-President, Gary Peterson, at (608) 633-3703.

This year, the first drawing will be held on Friday, Sept. 4 at WCOW, with the last drawing on Sept. 21. Prize amounts and the number of drawings remain the same as in previous years.

SACS t-shirts are cranberry red with gold print this year and will be sold in the parking lot for $12 each. The shirts are also available now by contacting Kathy Culpitt at (608) 269-6162.

This year, a "Remembrance Cruise” will take the place of the Luminary Ceremony in honor of the 2020 SACS honorees: Jim and Geri Schiller, Jana Mitchell, Rick Rickey and Ethan Schumann, along with all those who are battling or have survived cancer.

Sadly, SACS will not be having the candle-lit luminaries lining the track as in years past. In its place, a cancer ribbon in memory or in honor of loved ones printed on blue and yellow cardstock respectively, will be displayed along the Rusk Avenue fence in Sparta Memorial Park.

The cruise will begin at 5 p.m. on East Montgomery Street at the north entrance of Memorial Park. The Sparta Police Department and Sparta Area Fire Protection District will lead the cruise, followed by the honorees.

The cruise will proceed from East Montgomery to North Water St., then east on Main Street to Rusk Avenue North where the ribbons will be displayed.

The ribbons will be sold in the parking lot and can be purchased in advance by obtaining a form online at the SACS website or by contacting Cheryl Insensee at (608) 269-3215. The cost remains the same as luminaries: $5 each or three for $10.

SACS Kicking Cancer at the Curb volunteers will be stationed along the cruise route on East Main and Rusk Avenue, making a donation will be as simple as dropping cash in a bucket.

Community members can also help raise funds for the organization by having a friend or relative in the Sparta area “flocked” with SACS Flock of Flamingos. Individuals can get flamingos placed in a lawn/yard by contacting Alice Olson at (608) 487-5409 or Dawn Rickert at (608) 633-4994.

The Aug. 7 activities may be added or changed at the discretion of SACS board members based on important changes to local COVID regulations.