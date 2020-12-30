SAFD responds to structure fire at Great Wall Buffet in Sparta

The Sparta Area Fire District (SAFD) was dispatched at approximately 4:02 p.m. yesterday to a reported structure fire at the Great Wall Buffet located at 516 West Wisconsin Street in the City of Sparta.

When crews arrived flames were visible coming from the rear of the building as the fire started in the kitchen area and progressed into the roof of the building.

Fire Chief Mike Arnold said the fire was brought under control within 30 minutes and firefighters were on scene for approximately three hours checking on hot spots.

The fire caused extensive damage to the kitchen while the rest of the building sustained smoke and water damage.

At this time the fire remains under investigation.

The SAFD was assisted by the Sparta Police Department, Fort McCoy Fire Department, Sparta Area Ambulance Service, Sparta DPW, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office and Monroe County 911 Center.