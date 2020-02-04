Sanctions levied in county board lawsuit

The plaintiffs in a civil lawsuit accusing 10 county board supervisors of open meetings violations got almost everything they asked for at a hearing Monday in Monroe County Circuit Court that brought to a close a legal ordeal that began two years ago.

La Crosse County Judge Scott Horne, who presided over the case, agreed to the plaintiff’s request to vacate a resolution to move the county nursing home site to Tomah, but denied their other demand to void a $16 million bonding resolution.

Horne sided with the plaintiffs on the nursing home site resolution, saying all 10 supervisors at the November 2017 board meeting who signed a Rule 5 petition in support of the Tomah site being explored, also voted at the subsequent January meeting to move the site without any mention of exploring the site.

Horne said that made it evident that the Rule 5 petition was nothing more than a concerted effort to gather support for the Tomah site, while keeping it secret from the Sparta supervisors and the public. That, he said, made the Tomah site resolution a direct product of the November illegal meeting where the petition was signed.

However, Horne said the bonding resolution, which was voted at the December 2017 meeting, didn’t identify a nursing home site. He said all supervisors should have been aware that the Sparta site was not a given because the City of Sparta’s initial balking at the location and its problems with a sewer and water agreement were widely known.

Horne also denied the defense’s motion for a new trial, dismissing defense attorney’s claims there were omissions in the judge’s instructions to the jury.

In January, a Monroe County jury found the 10 county board supervisors violated Wisconsin Open Meetings Law when they signed the Rule 5 petition at the November 2017 board meeting, calling for the proposed county nursing home site to be moved from Sparta to Tomah. The 10 supervisors then voted at the subsequent January board meeting to amend the Rule 5 resolution, which made Tomah the county’s official site.

The jurors also established that five of the 10 supervisors knowingly violated the open meetings law, but found the plaintiffs failed to meet the burden of proof that the other five knew they were violating the law.

The defendants found to knowingly violate the open meetings law included Pete Peterson, Rod Sherwood, Paul Steele, Carol Las and Doug Path.

The plaintiff asked that those defendants receive forfeitures of between $25 and $300. Horne levied the largest sanctions against County Board Chairman Pete Peterson and Sherwood, who were considered the leaders of the effort to move nursing home site. They received $225 and $150 plus court costs, respectively.

Steele, who Horne said gave noncredible testimony during the trial, was handed a $100 fine plus court costs, while Path and Las received $25 forfeitures.

Horne also ruled that the defendants would have to pay the plaintiff’s legal costs, which amounted to over $73,000. Sparta attorney Jack Buswell represented the plaintiffs, who included James Rasmussen, Bruce Humphrey, Barbara Rice, Pat Wall, Don Mulry, Dr. Richard Edwards and Kathryn Baird.

The county’s insurance company is paying for the supervisor’s legal representation. The insurance policy has a $50,000 deductible, which was more than met by the defense attorneys’ fees.

What this means for the future of a nursing home project remains to be seen. A new county board will be seated in April with many of the players in the legal battle, including Pete Peterson and Steele, no longer on the board. It also has been pointed out that with inflation, $16 million will no longer cover the cost of the proposed facility.