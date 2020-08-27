SASD administrators address district families’ concerns

Schools are slated to open next week for the Sparta Area School District (SASD) and as the start of the school year quickly approaches, there are still a lot of questions on the minds of parents and families during this confusing and ever-changing situation.

Throughout its planning in the wake of COVID-19, the district has encouraged parents, families and community members to join virtual meetings to hear the latest information about the district’s fall planning and receive answers to their important questions.

The district held another meeting earlier this week to give parents and families the opportunity to voice any and all concerns and get some clarification as to how the start of the 2020-2021 school year will look.

Superintendent Dr. Amy Van Deuren reminded attendees that the district’s goals have always been to maintain the health and safety of students and staff, to maximize the amount of in-building instruction, to offer choice for families and to be responsive to the changing conditions.

The district is offering essentially four flexible instructional plans, a five-day unmodified model; a cohort model with two days of in-building instruction and three days virtual; a five-day modified model with a slightly shortened schedule and an all virtual learning plan.

At its meeting this week, the school board approved a new model to replace the COVID Compass. The new model will utilize a color system (green, yellow, orange, red) to determine the level of in-building learning, based on local COVID conditions.

The district will update its status level every Wednesday afternoon, with guidance from the Monroe County Health Department (MCHD) and any changes would go into full effect the following Monday.

The new color system is based on the Harvard Model, information from DHS and DPI and was developed in cooperation with the MCHD.

When a two-day model is in effect, students assigned to Cohort A will attend school in-building on Monday and Tuesday and learn virtually on Wednesday-Friday. Students assigned to Cohort B will attend virtually on Monday-Wednesday and learn in-building on Thursday and Friday.

Parents expressed concerns about whether or not siblings would be in the same cohort. Van Deuren explained that staff has tried their best to keep students in similar cohorts.

Schools have finalized cohort assignments and information will be sent out to families by the end of this week.

As the SASD color system is currently yellow, most students in grades 7-12 will be using the cohort model next week and all other grades, PreK-6 will run five days per week. The model is expected to fluctuate throughout the school year.

Staff will be implementing smaller class sizes district-wide by reconfiguring staffing. Classrooms have been modified to allow room for social distancing precautions.

“When you think about spacing kids out, it doesn’t sound friendly. The classrooms feel different than they have in the past, but not necessarily in a bad way,” Van Deuren said. “It still very much looks and feels like a classroom and quite honestly, I found that to be very comforting.”

One big concern for parents was student transportation. According to Southwest Bus Service, several parents have called regarding end-of-day dismissal times, especially at the elementary level.

With all of the planned building transitions this school year, the district needed to reconfigure its bus routes, but due to local COVID conditions, the district had to work with restrictions regarding class time, student movement, facial coverings and school supplies.

“In balancing the needs of our students and our staff with the requirements for safe operation, the earlier-than-usual release time at the elementary school is necessary,” Van Deuren explained.

During the meeting, several working parents expressed their concern about childcare. After school programming will be available for students through the What I Need (WIN) program and the Sparta Boys & Girls Club is also available for students in third grade and up.

“I know that the dismissal times are not ideal, especially at the younger levels, but this is not business as usual,” Van Deuren said. “Our goal during this pandemic is to continue offering as much in-building learning as possible keeping students and staff safe.”

The district currently has almost 700 students enrolled in Sparta Virtual Learning Academy (SVLA) and classes will start on Sept, 8, with a “soft opening” the week of Sept. 1-4.

“There is a lot of enthusiasm and excitement for our virtual academy,” Van Deuren said.

Parents have been directed to contact Siri Donksey at sdonskey@spartan.org with any questions or concerns regarding SVLA.

Each school building has plans in place for the district’s “soft opening” the week of Sept. 1-4. The first week will consist of a combination of orientations, open houses, technology check-outs and students will get the chance to meet their teachers.

“People can come in for a shorter time in very small groups to get the lay of the land and get their child oriented,” Van Deuren said. “That’s going to happen district-wide and it will be scheduled per building.”

Most of the building secretaries are currently available to answer questions at each student's individual school from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Phone numbers for all of the district buildings are listed on the district’s website at https://www.spartan.org.