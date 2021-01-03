SASD adopts custom learning model

The Sparta School Board held a special meeting on Friday night to reopen the discussion regarding a change to Sparta Area School District’s Color System. On Tuesday night, the board discussed the movement of instruction to the green level, which would allow students in grades 7 through 12 back in building five days per week

Board member Eric Solberg called the special meeting on Wednesday morning before board members and administration began to receive an onslaught of emails and phone calls with concerns after Tuesday night’s regular meeting when the agenda item was voted down.

“After reflection overnight, I realized that we’d left our community hanging with a simple no and I could not answer the question, ‘What’s next?’” Solberg said. “I felt that the topic deserved more discussion and more time to have questions answered to be able to come to a better solution.”

Solberg hoped by calling the meeting, the board could come up with a plan and a direction to move in and more clarity for students, staff and the community.

Superintendent Dr. Amy Van Deuren said the meeting on Tuesday gave administration a lot of additional input from community members, staff and board members and the discussion provided more direction for Van Deuren.

“We’ve also have more information about vaccines,” Van Deuren said, adding that beginning March 1, educators will be eligible to receive vaccines. “We don’t have a guarantee when vaccines will be coming in, but Monroe County Health Department will be focusing on the Sparta Area School District.”

Van Deuren provided the board with three options, which included staying in yellow with a set date to revisit the issue; a move to green as presented no earlier than March 15 and no later than April 7 or implementing a custom model and retiring the district’s color model.

The board voted to approve a custom model, which increases in-building days for students who want or need more support to four days a week while maintaining the current mitigations starting on April 7.

At Sparta High School, six feet of physical distance can be maintained in classrooms and study areas and in pods at Meadowview Middle School.

“We can still maintain high quality instructional practices, continue hands-on activities when able to keep it under 15, we can differentiate to meet the needs of students and maintain our high-quality learning environment,” Van Deuren said.

According to Van Deuren, if the cohort model is working for some families and the students’ grades are good, students may opt to continue to come in-building only on their cohort days at SHS.

SHS students can also opt to come into the building four days each week and take a supportive study hall on Wednesdays. Students may also opt to move to Sparta Virtual Learning Academy for a fully virtual learning experience.

Students in cohorts would be guaranteed in their classroom on cohort days, then students opting for four-day instruction would be placed in classrooms based on availability to maintain six-foot distancing.

“When the classroom is full, additional students would be placed in an overflow and then we would end up using the cafeteria and/or the gym as overflow space, but everybody is working individually,” Van Deuren said. “We’re not trying to deliver instruction with a person addressing a whole class and it’s much more functional that way.”

Middle school students would be divided into a pod model four days a week. Students would move classrooms only for electives to minimize the amount of intermixing and Wednesday would be a virtual day, however, staff would continue to bring students who need extra support in-building on Wednesdays.

The benefits to a custom model include:

• Allows most flexibility for learners, staff and families

• Does not require makeshift classrooms; regular classrooms much easier to hear and see in

• Keeps much of the underlying structure for learning that students have been using all year

• Can maintain mitigations at a higher level than GREEN

• Keeps the cohort for SHS students

The deltas to a custom model include:

• Is going to take more time to implement with registration and schedule

• Overflow area will be part of the solution as needed for students who want or need five days in-person

• Does not address busing mitigations

“I think this will address a lot of the different concerns in the community and allows options,” Solberg said.