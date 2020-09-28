SASD to allow spectators at athletic events after return to orange

Prior to the Sparta Area School District’s decision to return to virtual learning this week after the Monroe County Health Department (MCHD) determined that Monroe County was at red level, the school board had approved allowing spectators at athletic events.

Activities Director John Blaha explained that after meeting with the MCHD and going over mitigations from the 2020 WIAA Return to Fall Sports Considerations and updated DHS guidance, the district had been cleared for going ahead with fall sports with mitigations, which is subject to change weekly.

One of the mitigations included no spectators at local sporting events and the MCHD was still recommending no mass gatherings at that time. The district instead was instructed to group attendees into three tiers from essential to non-essential and decide which tiers will be allowed at events.

Tier 1 allowed athletes, coaches, officials, event staff, medical staff and security; Tier 2 allowed the addition of media and Tier 3 allowed the addition of spectators and vendors.

If the district were in the green Tiers 1, 2 and 3 would all be allowed to attend activities at 50 percent capacity, which would vary for each venue. If the district moved into the yellow and orange Tiers 1 and 2 would be allowed and in the red, all activities would be suspended.

The recommendation before the board was to change Tier 2 to include immediate family members.

“In order to reduce the risk, our coaches in our conference have voluntarily pushed that we wear masks so we can continue to have that opportunity for our kids to play,” Blaha said. “It is an increased risk but we believe we could do it safely.”

After the district made the decision to return to 100 percent virtual learning, it also cancelled this past Friday night’s Sparta football game versus its rival, Tomah Timberwolves.

The district’s goal while in the red is to stop the spread of the virus in order to get back to safe operations. Athletics were permitted to start when conditions allowed before the rest of the District was back in session.

When conditions allow, athletics will resume the day after it is deemed safe, which is likely a Thursday start, while the District will be formally back in session the following Monday.

In a letter to district families, Superintendent Dr. Amy Van Deuren explained she had spoken with head football coach Adam Dow and Blaha to assure them that rescheduling the rivalry game with Tomah is a return priority.

“The same holds true for our other fall sports,” Van Deuren said. “Students and coaches have worked hard and we will make rescheduling their events a return priority.”

In the meantime, all fall sports have the authority to continue with online/virtual coaching, which includes physical conditioning expectations so the district will be WIAA compliant for competition upon return without a waiting period.

Moving forward, when the district returns to orange level, each Spartan student athlete will be provided with two tickets for their parents to attend games. If both the home and opposing team’s districts are in yellow spectators from the away team will be permitted.

If either Sparta or the opposing team’s districts are in the orange, only Sparta parents will be allowed to attend the activity.

“I think children take a risk every day when they go to school and when we have capable staff telling us they can do it safely, it’s hard to understand why we wouldn’t allow parents into these games when everyday they get up and take a risk,” said Board President James Rasmussen. “If we do our due diligence these could be safe events.”