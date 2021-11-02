SASD to approve new policy related to delegation of authority

Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sparta School Board has had to make some tough decisions regarding how to safely educate students as well as consider the well-being of administrators, teachers, staff, students and district families.

During the pandemic, the school board has approved the following:

• The COVID Compass until it was no longer in use at the county level.

• The use of the Sparta Area School District (SASD) color system, which was based on the COVID compass.

• The move to orange learning on Jan. 18 as well as the move to yellow as of Feb. 1.

• Resuming winter athletics.

• Additional temporary staffing positions and the funding for it.

• The allocation of funds for PPE to help implement numerous mitigation procedures.

• The funding for bipolar ionization in all of the district buildings to improve filtration.

• The Sparta Virtual Learning Academy so families would have an option for virtual learning.

At the board’s regular meeting at the end of January, Superintendent Dr. Amy Van Deuren was seeking clarification from the board about the delegation of authority regarding further COVID action.

Van Deuren recommended the school board continue to allocate funds related to COVID as it has been doing as well as make decisions regarding changes in the color model and any and all decisions that cannot legally be delegated to the superintendent.

She also recommended the board delegate decisions regarding the implementation and management to administration, which would include a targeted temporary closure of a classroom or a school short of an entire district shut down.

“Let us target so that we do as little as we have to and we can open and shut quickly as we need to, basically quarantine on a larger scale,” Van Deuren explained.

As part of that, the board would get regular updates and the line of communication would remain open so that as board members get questions, they would be able to address and answer any and all concerns from district families.

“With the flexing that’s needed to be done when we have COVID cases, if we have to wait for a board meeting to deal with it and make those decisions, then that time is lost for the students,” said board member Nancy Sikorsky. “I think it just makes much more sense to delegate those decisions in certain cases.”

Board member Josh Lydon agreed saying that administrators need more leeway with the ability to make more decisions.

“If they need things to change right now then I want them to have the ability to do it as opposed to waiting for us to decide whether we want to call a meeting or wait two weeks,” he said. “I’d rather give them authority to make those decisions and act on them right then and there if they feel it’s in the best interest of the students.”

Van Deuren clarified that building principals would be able to run certain decisions through her and she would act on those decisions on behalf of the school board.

A board policy was drafted and brought to the Policy, Finance and Facilities Committee meeting this week. The committee ultimately voted in favor of recommending the full board approve the policy, which depicts the particular authorities granted to Van Deuren when it comes to COVID implementation.

As per the policy, which has yet to be approved by the full board, Van Deuren would have the authority to close a classroom or one school building affected by COVID for up to 14 days; beyond those two weeks the board would need to make the decision.

Van Deuren would also have the authority to implement and manage all of the mitigation procedures, extracurricular activities and temporary quarantines or isolation.