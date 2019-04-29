SASD approves long-range staffing plan
Mon, 04/29/2019 - 10:31am admin1
School board members approved a long-range staffing plan for the Sparta Area School District last week after hearing several presentations from Superintendent Dr.
School board members approved a long-range staffing plan for the Sparta Area School District last week after hearing several presentations from Superintendent Dr.
1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252
Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com