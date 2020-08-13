SASD board discusses offering relief to taxpayers

At a special meeting this past week, the Sparta School Board discussed the possibility of directing school administration to research tax relief options to the 2020 tax levy.

The discussion was brought forward by Board President James Rasmussen, who wanted the opportunity to point out a few financial opportunities that the school district is going to have in its favor during the 2020-2021 school year.

According to Rasmussen, the district will have a low revenue tax, which is approximately $900,000; an Op Ed fund transfer of roughly $1.2 million, proceeds from the pending sale of the AEC building at $1.2 million and proceeds of $225,000 from the sale of Lakeview Elementary School.

“If all of those hold true, we will have an additional $4.4 million to work with that we did not have last year,” he said. “In light of that, the low revenue levy of $900,000 is something that we are going to levy onto the taxpayers. In addition, we will be levying the tax on the principle of the interest on the $2.2 million bonding that we did a month or two back.”

Rasmussen suggested the board use the proceeds from the sale of the Lakeview building to pay back the taxpayers.

“Once the sale closes, we need to figure out what we’re going to do with it. For me, it’s paying it back and thus paying it forward,” he said, adding that in the near future the district will have another operating referendum for $750,000. “If the taxpayers have a sour taste in their mouths over this whole deal, the money may not be here in two years. The school district is owned by the taxpayers and I think we need to do justice to the taxpayers to at least investigate the feasibility of returning some of this money.”

Board member Lee Culpitt was in opposition of giving the money back to the taxpayers, pointing out that keeping the money now could result in a smaller referendum later on.

“Yes, we are here to watch out for the taxpayers, but we have so many unforeseen costs and I think instead of giving back a nickel now and taking two dollars later, being good stewards of the money is far more beneficial than giving money back right now,” he said. “If we have the money now and take care of it, we won’t need so much next time.”

Board member Ed Lukasek said he would rather play it safe and conservative with all of the unknowns still surrounding COVID-19. He felt the money should be placed in Fund 46 to cover any unforeseen expenses.

“I would not be eager to return money and then turn around and ask for more money than what is returned,” Lukasek said. “I agree that it deserves research to see what the tax benefit would be, but in the end, it isn’t going to look too kindly if we go back to ask for money in a year or two.

Board member Josh Lydon reminded his fellow board members that the purpose of Fund 46 was to eliminate the need to continually ask taxpayers for more money over and over again.

“Fund 46 is meant to stop that rollercoaster effect and give us the latitude to make improvements to our facilities that need to be done,” he said.

Board member Nancy Sikorsky expressed that she would rather see the money go toward making possible improvements to the district’s sporting facilities or auditoriums in an effort to give back to the community.

“If we took $225,000 off the tax roll, on my tax bill that’s going to come to maybe $1 and I’m not going to notice it to be honest,” board member Josh Lydon added. “I would rather the money be put toward something the kids can tangibly see and something they can use.”