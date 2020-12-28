SASD changes process in determining district’s color level

At its regular meeting last week, the Sparta School Board approved a plan proposed by district administrators to change the Sparta Area School District’s process for determining the district’s color level.

Rather than using a single metric of case rate per 100,000, which the district has been referring to with the help of the Monroe County Health Department since August, administrators will now review the following six metrics when determining the district’s color level:

• Case rate per 100,000 (Monroe County color level)

• Percentage of positive COVID-19 test rate

• District mitigations

• Case trajectory

• Percent of cases in Sparta versus Monroe County

• Case rates amongst staff and students

At a minimum, district administrators and the school board will monitor and review all of the six metrics weekly. Unlike the district’s previous process, there is no specific data threshold that would prompt a color level change.

“We do want to continue to look at science to inform our decision making,” said Superintendent Dr. Amy Van Deuren. “But we do believe we should be considering additional data points to determine our in-building learning within our color system.”

According to Van Deuren, this broader data review makes the new process for determining the color level more subjective than the previous process. In addition to being informed by data, the district will also be guided by its goal to have students learning in-building as much as possible and as safely as possible.

“We do believe we can do more with targeted closures when we need to for a school or a classroom for a period of time versus a whole district,” Van Deuren said.

The school board will make all final determinations regarding changes to the district’s color level, which, moving forward, may not be the same as the county’s.

While the school board and administrative team will review the data every week, they do not plan to change the color status every week. Any changes to the color level will be announced in advance as much as possible to allow time for families, staff and students to plan as needed.

Based on the new process the district will move to the Orange level of its in-building learning plan beginning January 19, 2021.

Pre-K students will have a slightly different schedule for the first two weeks and more details will be provided to families at a later time.

School principals will be sending further communication with building-specific information including a confirmation of each student’s cohort assignment over the winter break and school will resume virtually on Jan. 4, 2021.

For district families wishing to remain in full time virtual learning, Sparta Virtual Learning Academy (SVLA) will continue throughout the remainder of the school year. Registration either in or out of SVLA is available now through January 6.

Only those wanting a change in their current placement, SVLA or in-building, will need to complete an SVLA enrollment or withdrawal request.

“As we work to get our students back to in-building learning, we ask you to help us by continuing to follow health and safety guidelines including wearing your mask, maintaining six feet of distance from people not in your immediate household and washing your hands frequently,” Van Deuren wrote in a letter to parents. “We look forward to resuming the virtual (RED) learning model on January 4th and moving to the cohort (ORANGE) learning model on January 19th.”