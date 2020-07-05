SASD Director of Business Services wins WASBO award

The Wisconsin Association of School Business Officials (WASBO) has selected Leah Hauser, director of Business Services for Sparta Area School District, as the recipient of the 2020 George Gray WASBO New School Business Manager of the Year award.

“I am incredibly humbled and honored to receive this award. I am very fortunate to have a job that I love and in such a wonderful district,” Hauser said, adding she found out about the award via a phone call from the Executive Director of WASBO.

Hauser will officially be honored in January 2021 during the Wisconsin Association of School Boards (WASB,) the Wisconsin Association of School District Administrators (WASDA) and WASBO State Education Convention in Milwaukee.

The award was renamed in honor of George Gray, who was responsible for creating the School of Business Management Master of Science degree program at University of Wisconsin - Whitewater that trained several of Wisconsin’s school business managers through the “Fairly Normal School District” budget mock Annual Meeting.

According to a press release issued at the end of April, Hauser was named George Gray WASBO New School Business Manager of the Year in recognition of her leadership in schools, innovative practices and her role in the community.

One of Hauser’s nomination letters read, “Hauser’s skills, curiosity, drive and caring are second-to-none.” The letter continued to say Hauser’s business office is often described as running like a “well-oiled machine,” and that Hauser is also “masterful” at making the complicated jargon associated with the business office easily understandable to the school board and community members.

In addition to being fiscally responsible, Hauser was instrumental in reworking the district’s Teacher Compensation Model, which went from a complicated selected performance model to a detailed lane-and-step system that implemented incremental pay increases over an individual’s career; this was based on a study of every single employee in the district’s system.

The district is in the middle of a major expansion, including the construction of the new Herrman Elementary School, projects at Lawrence - Lawson, Maplewood and Southside Elementary Schools as well as the selling of Lakeview Montessori and the Administrative and Educational Center.

Hauser has been instrumental in every step of that process. Her planning goes far beyond the actual buildings, though, as she has created long-range technology and staffing plans that have helped the district clearly prioritize its resources.

As a leader in the areas of risk management and employee benefits, Hauser helped oversee various accident prevention projects that cut the number of incidents from 2015 to 2019 in half.

Hauser’s nomination letters also mentioned that she often serves as the district’s spokesperson on the Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce Board and she was crucial in orchestrating the Sparta Area Young Professionals group.

Hauser also works with the Sparta Boys & Girls Club and can often be seen volunteering at local events like the Tailgate Party with the Packers and the Sparta Santa Scamper.

One of her nomination letters also read, “Ms. Hauser is a reflective, lifelong learner with a passion for ensuring our resources are providing the most that they can for the students we serve.”

As part of the award, Hauser received a $1,000 cash prize, which she said she will use to invest in her future professional development courses.

“I am eternally grateful for the growth and opportunities that the Sparta Area School District has provided me, and for my amazing co-workers,” she said.