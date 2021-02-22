SASD to discuss modifications to its color system

At its last meeting, the Sparta School Board clarified the roles of the board and administration regarding COVID-related school matters.

Included in the board’s role was the allocation of funds for COVID-related expenditures, the authorization of major closures and the determination of the Sparta Area School District’s (SASD) color level.

Board members recently requested an agenda item for this week’s regular board meeting, scheduled for February 23, regarding the movement of instruction to the GREEN level, which would allow students in grades 7 through 12 back in building five days per week.

If the district moves to GREEN, scheduling for students in grades PreK through 6 will not change.

At the meeting this week, the SASD administration team will present a plan for transitioning to green that will likely include a timeline for the transition, the implementation and management of mitigation measures, a window for Sparta Virtual Learning Academy in/out enrollment and building/district level meeting opportunities to discuss details at each school and answer stakeholder questions should the plan be approved.

On August 25, the school board approved a new model to replace the COVID Compass. This model utilizes a color system of green, yellow, orange and red to determine the level of in-building learning, based on local COVID conditions.

The SASD had been in red for a large portion of the 2020-2021 school year before the school board voted to move to orange beginning January 19. The district then moved into yellow status beginning Feb. 1 and now the district is considering moving into green.

While the district was in red, students were learning 100 percent virtually and no in-building learning occurred. After the district moved into orange, PreK students were in-building four days with half days with the exception of Sparta Montessori students.

Students in grades Kindergarten through 12 were in-building two days per week and learning virtually three days each week.

The current learning plan in yellow moved PreK students to five days in building with half days; K-6 students are in-building five days per week, grades 7-8 are in-building two days each week and learning virtually three days a week and grades 9-12 are in-building two days a week and virtual three days a week.

The move to green would bring all students in grades PreK-12 back to in-building learning five days a week.

The school board will be discussing the possible modification to the SASD color system at Tuesday night’s board meeting, which is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and will be streamed virtually for the public.