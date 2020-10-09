SASD discusses approving preliminary budget

Earlier this week, the Sparta Area School District’s Policy, Finance and Facilities Committee recommended the full board approve the 2020-2021 preliminary budget.

Director of Business Services Leah Hauser presented the preliminary budget to the committee, continually reminding them that there are still several unknowns at the state level due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are three major revenue sources; the revenue limit, state and federal grants and fees, proceeds and other miscellaneous items.

The revenue limit, which consists of state aid and the tax levy, makes up for nearly 82 percent of the district’s total Fund 10 budget. Of that 82 percent, roughly 73 percent comes from state aid and the remaining 27 percent is from the tax levy.

The second biggest source of income for the district comes from state and federal grants, some of which are categorical and some the district has to apply for. The biggest grants the district will receive this year are two CARES Act grants; the district is also waiting to hear final word on a grant from the Department of Defense it previously applied for.

The third revenue source from district, fees and proceeds, will likely be lower this year due to the school closure this past spring and the cancellation of several district activities and events and Hauser said it’s unlikely that the district will be collecting facility use fees this school year.

While discussing the state budget for this year, Hauser explained that the state’s revenue collections are trending better this year than she had anticipated.

“Although we don’t know what that means in relation to schools yet, we do know that it’s good news and hopefully will relate to good news for us,” she said.

Every year, district’s around the state have to certify their levy by the end of October. As elections will not take place this year until afterwards, some advisors throughout the state are saying that the revenue limit formula likely won’t change for this year.

“There’s just not enough time to impose a change by the time we have to certify our levy,” Hauser explained. “That means that whatever is going on at the state level likely won’t have a tax impact this year.”

According to Hauser, if state aid for schools were to decrease this school year, it likely would be through per pupil aid. Operating under the assumption that it could decrease, Hauser wanted to budget conservatively with a $150 decrease in aid per student, which would equate to a $450,000 decrease in revenue.

“It definitely could be less of a decrease than that,” she added. “It could be more, but we felt comfortable at this number for budgetary purposes at this point.”

The district will likely have to set its budget for this school year before knowing the final number.

One of the district’s biggest expenses is salaries and benefits for staff. The board has approved second lane movement and a CPI increase as well as an additional $490,000 for temporary COVID positions, which includes all duty contracts and an increased substitute budget.

Hauser explained that salaries in Fund 10 comes to $17.7 million for an increase of $1.9 million, which again is largely due to temporary increases for COVID expenditures. In Fund 27, salaries are $3.4 million, which is an increase of $100,000 over last year and Fund 50 stays the same at just under $600,000.

Benefits that are related to staff salaries include FICA, Wisconsin Retirement System, 403(b), health insurance and dental insurance. With those benefits, in Fund 10, there will be a cost of $7.7 million to the district, which is an increase of $500,000; Fund 27 equates for another $1.6 million in benefits, which is an increase of roughly $75,000 and $250,000 for benefits in Fund 50.

After salaries and benefits, the major expenditures include school operating budgets at $530,000, which is an increase of $80,000 over last year; academics or curriculum and instruction at $230,000, which is a decrease of $10,000; student services at $4.1 million, which is an increase of $200,000; operations and finance at $8.2 million, a decrease of $200,000 and the superintendent and Board of Education at $140,000.

“An important decision we’ll be making next month is how this all will impact the tax levy and mill rate,” Hauser said. “And right now, I don’t have that answer for you.”

Hauser did however provide committee members with a very preliminary set of numbers.

The tax levy is made up of several different pieces, however, the two biggest pieces are the revenue limit tax levy and the debt referendum tax levy.

“The revenue limit tax levy is directly related to the district’s total revenue limit and this tax levy had some really good things working in our favor this year,” Hauser said. “This is assuming that the state doesn’t change anything with the revenue limit in the next six weeks or so.”

Some advantages for the district include an increase of nearly 25 students; an increase in state aid, which is based on prior year spending and enrollment; and per the state budget, an increase of $300 per pupil due to the district being considered a low revenue district.

“If there’s no changes to the revenue limit, that $300 will still be a part of that revenue limit calculation,” Hauser explained. “When you add all of those together, we could be looking at a decrease just in our revenue limit tax levy of upward of 40 cents.”

The district also has the debt referendum tax levy to consider. For the past two years, the district has been making payments on its facility debt at just over $2.5 million.

This year, Hauser has already been budgeting around $2.3 million toward the debt referendum tax levy. “We can always pay more than what is owed, but that’s the original budget amount we started with,” she said.

In 2019-2020, the mill rate was $9.20 and the year before that it was $8.80. The district has always tried to avoid a mill rate roller coaster, with that being said, the school board has been discussing the possibility of offering some tax relief to district residents and Hauser reminded the committee that offering a tax relief would cause a spike in the mill rate the following year.

“There are some big decisions to be made and there are still some big answers we hope to receive in the next six weeks,” Hauser said, adding that the district will need to set the levy on October 26.