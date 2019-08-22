SASD discusses possible options that would affect tax levy

The Policy, Finance and Facilities Committee made some heavy recommendations at its last meeting that could affect the mill rate for the Sparta Area School District taxpayers.

“Before communicating anything at the annual meeting, we have some philosophical things to talk about because we’re in a really good financial situation,” Director of Business Services Leah Hauser said. “This all comes back to the Fund 39 debt, which is our referendum approved debt for construction. We had enough scenarios align in an advantageous way that we have some big decisions to make that are really neat.”

The revenue limit is the major part of the district’s budget. State aid combined with the tax levy equal the revenue limit; another component is the referendum approved debt or Fund 39.

Schools in Wisconsin have to communicate the tax impact in terms of the mill rate, and that’s how the district talks about an increase or a decrease to tax.

According to Hauser, what is commonly confused is that an increase, a decrease or a flat mill rate doesn’t necessarily compute to any increase in school taxes on a tax bill, particularly because the Sparta School District serves 14 municipalities and each one has it’s own calculation of how that mill rate is applied.

“I just want to be clear that the impact of the mill rate is a blended average over all of the municipalities we serve,” she explained. “If we all live in the Sparta community, it will impact tax bills differently depending on what municipality we live in.”

Back when the district was discussing a referendum, it communicated that there would be a 38-cent impact from approving both questions one and two. Last year would have been the first year the district would have had the 38-cent impact but it actually kept the mill rate flat.

“We basically have in our control what we set the mill rate at for the reason that our debt payment this year is much lower than what would have a 38-cent impact,” Hauser said. “The reason why is we haven’t borrowed our full $32.5 million yet. We borrowed the first $29 million.”

The district worked with Robert W. Baird & Co. to structure it in a way that it could borrow the remaining funds this fall. With the way interest rates have fallen and the way the project came in under budget the district hasn’t needed to borrow that money yet.

“If you were to graph out our spending you would see the front years were low and then they come up to $2.4 million each year thereafter, basically creating an area that we could do our second borrowing,” Hauser explained. “Since we haven’t needed to do that second borrowing, our debt payments are scheduled to be low for the next three years, meaning if we only levied what we needed to pay that year’s debt, our levy would be quite low and then in four years once it comes up to that $2.4 million, it’s going to go high.”

According to Hauser, the district can choose to levy more than what its actual debt payments are and prepay the principle on the debt while keeping the mill rate steady so tax payers aren’t taken on a roller coaster ride.

“We have that variable going on and we also have the variable that the buildings are coming out of the ground now and we haven’t had a tax impact,” she said. “It would be wise to consider what tax impact we have.”

Hauser presented the committee with four options that would affect the levy. The first option is to only levy the amount of the current debt schedule and the mill rate would actually go down 83-cents, which would create that roller coaster effect downward.

Option two would be to levy $2,180,000 in Fund 39 or levying an estimated $1 million to prepay principle on the debt, which would keep the mill rate exactly the same.

“Then I go back to the discussion that the buildings are visible and we still haven’t had an impact to our taxes,” Hauser added. “We know that in two years we will have an increase and perhaps we should start working our way up to that increase.”

Representatives at Baird & Co. suggested the district consider taxing the same dollar amount of $2,515,000 this year in Fund 39 as it did last year, which led to option number three. That would give the district about $1.4 million to prepay on the principle leading to an increase of 27-cents on the mill rate.

“Keep in mind we communicated the mill rate would be impacted by 38-cents in our referendum,” Hauser said.

Option four is increasing the mill rate by 38-cents this year, allowing the district to prepay even more toward the principle on the debt, which is referred to as defeasance of debt.

At the annual meeting on Aug. 27, Hauser has to communicate the projected mill rate. She told the committee she doesn’t want to make people think taxes are going down and then have the district decide to defease, causing taxes to go the other direction.

“Although we don’t need to lock in our decision I want to know what direction we’re thinking so that we can communicate that properly at the annual meeting,” Hauser said. “I am leaning toward option three, if I had to pick a second choice it would be option four. Really what we’re determining is how aggressive we want to be.”

Any additional money the district uses for defeasance, it would get 70-cents on the dollar back in state aid the following year.

The difference between option two and three is $400,000, the district would get an additional $158,000 in state aid on that money next year, which means in the calculation of state aid and tax levy, it would decrease the tax levy.

“If we would pay the debt principle over the life of the loan it would save us $212,000 in interest costs just for that one year of additional levy,” Hauser added.

The committee members recommended the full board approve option three of taxing the same dollar amount of $2,515,000 in Fund 39 as it did last year for an increase on the mill rate of 27-cents, which would allow the district to prepay on the principle of its debt.