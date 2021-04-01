SASD district nurse receives commendations

The Sparta Area School District’s district nurse, Angela Frost recently received commendations from Director of Pupil Services Amber Kulig and the school board at its last regular meeting of 2020 last month.

Since March 2020, Frost has been a leader in managing the district’s pandemic response. She has trained staff in new protocols within the health rooms and classrooms throughout the district buildings.

“I am beyond honored to recognize Angey,” Kulig said. “She by far has stepped up tremendously to help lead this pandemic.”

According to Kulig, Frost has spent countless hours, nights and weekends supporting district employees, students and families through contact tracing, answering questions and calming nerves.

She helped determine what an isolation room needed to look like, the procedures needed and staffing requirements to ensure the district did everything it could to mitigate the risk for students.

“She has done it all with a huge smile on her face and a willingness to do whatever it takes to help our district,” Kulig said. “We could not do it without her.”

Frost took on all of the new challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic while still ensuring all other district health services requirements were met on a daily basis.

The goal of the district’s health services is to enhance the educational environment for each student by helping to prevent, limit and remove health related barriers to learning.

Although the primary responsibility for the well-being of a student belongs with a parent/guardian, the district shares in that responsibility by providing for the health, illness and emergency needs of all students during the school day and school-related activities.

The seven core roles of the school nurse include:

• Providing care for injuries and acute illness for all students and long-term management of students with special health care needs.

• Providing leadership for the provision of health services.

• Providing screening and referral for health conditions.

• Promoting a healthy school environment.

• Promoting health and providing health education and health information to individual students and groups of students through health education, science and other classes when appropriate.

• Serving in a leadership role for health policies and programs.

• Being a liaison between school personnel, family, health care professionals and the community.