SASD earns award for website

The Sparta Area School District (SASD) was recently honored by the Wisconsin School Public Relations Association (WSPRA) with a Spectrum Award of Merit for its work in school communications.

WSPRA presented the Spectrum Awards at its recent annual conference, Nov. 6-8, in Oshkosh. SASD earned an Award of Merit for its newly redesigned website, which launched over the summer.

Spectrum Awards recognize high-quality public relations efforts produced by or on behalf of Wisconsin school districts. This year, this statewide competition honored 47 school districts with awards.

“Spectrum Award winners exemplify the very best communications work in school districts across the state,” said WSPRA President Christina Brey. “The winners demonstrate the value of engaging stakeholders in order to build community support for Wisconsin’s schools.”

WSPRA’s Spectrum Awards are judged by members of other school public relations associations throughout the United States, including from Illinois, North Dakota, Minnesota, Michigan, Iowa, New York, and South Carolina. All entries were judged on a 30-point scale in six areas: goals and objectives, research and planning, execution and evaluation, results, language, and design.

The Wisconsin School Public Relations Association (WSPRA) is a professional association representing schools, school districts, educational associations, consulting agencies and organizations. The theme for the 2019 conference was “The Art of School Communications.”

WSPRA is a state affiliate of the National School Public Relations Association (NSPRA). The mission of WSPRA is to expand the capacity of its members to provide effective communication management for the purpose of strengthening educational opportunities for all students.