SASD expands WIN After School to kindergarten

The Sparta Area School District recently approved the expansion of its WIN After School Program to students enrolled in Kindergarten. The program was previously available to students in grades one through eight.

“We are looking to expand the educational opportunities for our youngest students,” Director of Business Services Leah Hauser said.

The decision came to the board after being discussed thoroughly with all of the district’s elementary school principals, as well as district directors and Holly Church, the WIN director, which resulted in complete consensus to expand the program.

WIN bases its programming on four elements, which include mind and body wellness, social and emotional learning, academic enrichment and community connections. Using these four elements, the district believes that students will be set up for success both inside and outside the classroom.

“We really see the importance of nurturing activities and supervised play and socialization, particularly at the kindergarten level, the focus would be on that supervised play and teaching them how to interact productively with each other,” Hauser said.

District directors saw a demand during summer school. The district offered WIN in the afternoons after morning summer school finished and temporarily expanded the program to kindergartners in order to provide a missed opportunity for families.

“We did have kindergartners participate in the WIN Summer School and we had success with it,” Hauser said. “It opened our eyes that this is a great possibility and a good place to look for the next expansion of our WIN program.”

The expansion provides a nice benefit to families enrolled in the district. It gives parents a safe and reliable option for where their young students can go after school.

“It’s no secret that we have daycare issues in town and it provides a really nice option for our parents,” Hauser explained, adding it is convenient for parents with older students already enrolled in the WIN program. “It also helps them provide their children with opportunities to have those social interactions.”

According to Hauser, the district would provide a specified number of spots at each of the district’s four WIN program elementary locations. The WIN program is also offered at Meadowview Middle School, however, the expansion would not affect that particular site.

Hauser is predicting the district will serve an additional 60 to 70 students district-wide in the WIN program.

That would bring the capacity at Cataract Elementary up to 40 students, Lawrence-Lawson Elementary up to 75 students and Maplewood and Southside up to 70 students.

The program wouldn’t require any additional supplies and any additional cost would be solely for staffing. Each site would need up to two additional staff members, depending on enrollment.

According to Hauser, the maximum budget impact of expanding the program would be $25,000, however, she explained it could cost less than that.

“This is mainly for high school students who are actually employees of the Boys & Girls Club. The club sets the rate and then we pay the Boys & Girls Club,” Hauser said. “Many of these are student workers who are working after their own school day, helping with the younger students.”

Students who attend SASD are eligible for enrollment in WIN. Acceptance into the program is based on teacher referrals, staffing, as well as open spots in the program.