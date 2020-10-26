SASD to hold annual meeting and certify tax levy

The Sparta Area School District (SASD) will be holding its Annual Meeting of the Electorate and Budget Hearing Tuesday, October 27 (tomorrow) at Herrman Elementary School, located at 925 N. Black River Street.

Director of Business Services Leah Hauser will present the 2020-2021 preliminary budget and a recommendation to adopt the school levy for the 2020-2021 school year will be brought before the school board.

According to Hauser, the board can take action to either increase, decrease or keep the referendum debt levy the same.

The preliminary budget that the board has been seeing for the past several months was based on a levy of $2.3 million. Comparatively, both last year and the year before the district levied $2,515,700 to build in a natural relief this year.

“We could levy up to $3.2 million and still maintain the mill rate that we had last year in 2019-2020,” Hauser said. “There are all kinds of possibilities anywhere from $2.3 million up to $3.2 million and even beyond. Any additional amount would be used to prepay the debt.”

In 2019-2020, the mill rate was $9.20 and the year before that it was $8.80. This year, the recommendation before the board is to set a mill rate of $9.02 to offer some tax relief to district residents while avoiding too much of a “roller coaster effect” on the mill rate.

The full agenda for the meeting can be found online at https://www.spartan.org. In order to participate in this meeting as a voting member, individuals must be physically present at the meeting.

In the event that the number of people attending exceeds capacity to physically distance, members of the electorate may be asked to participate in a nearby “on site” location (such as the adjacent gymnasium or commons area).

Attendees must follow district mitigation procedures in order to attend the meeting.