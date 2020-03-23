SASD includes Cataract in free meal service

While schools throughout Monroe County remain closed, Sparta Area School District continues its efforts to ensure no child goes without food. Starting today (Monday,) the nutrition program will be adding Cataract Elementary School as a free meal pickup site.

Meal pickup time at the school will be from 11 to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Cataract families who plan to pick up meals should call, text, or email Amy Schanhofer at (608) 487-5267 or aschanhofer@spartan.org with the family name and number of meals needed to pick up.

Please contact Schanhofer no later than 9 a.m. on the day of pickup. If calling, please do so between 8 and 9 a.m.

If families are planning to come daily, please inform Schanhofer. This will help us ensure that staff have the correct number of meals ready.

With this latest addition staff will continue to provide drive-thru meal services in the parent drop off lanes at Meadowview Middle School from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m., Sparta High School from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and Southside Elementary School from 12:30 to 1 p.m.

And with the continued help of Southwest Bus Service, meals will also still be delivered to certain district neighborhoods Monday through Friday including:

• Woodside Village at 11 a.m.

• Sugarberry & River Road at 11:16 a.m.

• Sugarberry & Terry Court at 11:20 a.m.

• River Pines mailbox area at 11:25 a.m.

• Avon Road – Sparta MHP at 11:40 a.m.

• Avon Road – Greendale at 11:55 a.m.

• South K and Maple Ave at 12 p.m.

• South Court and Maple Ave at 12:05 p.m.

• Lot #37 Y intersection at 12:10 p.m.

Meal locations are subject to close and/or change if there is little to no participation and as the nutrition program works to determine the times and number of meals needed at each meal service location.

Feel free to contact Cindy Thesing at cthesing@spartan.org with any questions regarding the district’s nutrition services.