SASD keeps close eye on new elementary construction budget

The Sparta Area School District has a total budget of $28.5 million for the Herrman Elementary project, which is currently underway. The construction contract takes up a majority of the budget, costing just over $24 million.

Included in the construction contract was an original contingency of $689,367 plus allowances that are outside of the contingency for $859,000. The allowances include things such as road modifications on State Highway 27, electrical and communication utilities and things of that nature.

According to Director of Business Services Leah Hauser, the remaining $4.3 million is divided into three categories; professional services for $1.3 million, which includes architect and engineering fees. Another $721,000 has been allocated for soil borings and testing, playground equipment and furniture budgets and purchasing the site, which cost the district around $100,000.

The district also has a remaining, unallocated funds of nearly $2.3 million. These are the funds that are not accounted for in the construction and the owner items and it is up to the district to determine how to use those funds.

Regarding the uncommitted funds, we didn’t want to fully commit our funds before bid day, because we didn’t know what bids would come in at so a large portion of it can be attributable to how bid day worked out,” Hauser explained. “Possible uses could be additional funds for the playground equipment budget or furniture budget, solar panels is something we discussed or community gardens.”

Hauser met with Superintendent Dr. Amy Van Deuren and Craig Namyst of Market & Johnson, who felt extremely comfortable with an allowance of $300,000.

“We have earmarked for allowances due to the access road and now that that whole situation is settled, that $300,000 has gone into uncommitted funds,” Hauser said.

Van Deuren added the district did receive approval from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation on the geometry of the layout for Hwy 27 access. The initial design of turn lanes has been approved and she explained there is still another level of detail approval pending.

“We now know we’re not going to get stuck with a turnabout or stoplights or any of that,” Van Deuren said.

The one cost left unknown right now is the dredging of the infiltration basins. Crews will have to take out four feet of clay and replace it with four feet of porous soil.

“We do have a little over $100,000 in the items pending,” Hauser said. “Those are included in that $245,000, the previous approved change orders plus the pending change order, which includes the earth work.”

According to Hauser, the remaining construction contingency is at $443,701.