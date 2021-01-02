SASD looks to form a new facilities committee

At its last meeting, the Sparta School Board discussed installing a Forward Facilities Committee within the Sparta Area School District.

The new committee would be similar to the committee that was put together when the district was decommissioning a few of its schools and administration building. According to Superintendent Dr. Amy Van Deuren, this new committee would discuss the district’s remaining facilities and any potential future projects.

“It seems like a good time as our current facilities projects wind down to look forward into the future beyond just our maintenance projects to see what we might possibly do,” Van Deuren said.

The committee members would consist of staff members, administrators, interested community members and there would be board representation as well.

“Part of these exploratory committees are to get a feel for what the community wants as well as what the board is looking at,” Van Deuren said.

Between now and April 13, the district will hold a minimum of four 90-minute meetings to brainstorm and discuss any potential projects needed district-wide. The meetings would be open to the public.

Some of the board members questioned what type of projects the new committee would be considering.

“I think you start brainstorming without putting a lot of boundaries on it,” Van Deuren said. “I think we can all look around and see a few facilities that could use addressing.”

Van Deuren mentioned Memorial Field, the outdated auditorium at Sparta High School and the tennis courts at the high school as just a few district spaces that could use potential improvements.

“Our facilities are in decent functional shape, but there are a number of things that would enhance the usability for all students and be a benefit to the community,” she said. “Having those initial discussions helps us look forward.”

At the Policy, Finance and Facilities meetings in April, Van Deuren hopes to bring forward the results via a progress report to determine any possible next steps.

Van Deuren explained it’s a good time to start this new committee because the district will then get to decide the level of urgency on each project rather than other determining factors such as space issues.

“We want to be able to talk about facilities in terms of need and then look at funding,” Van Deuren said. “We don’t want to look at this as a pot of money that’s burning a hole in our pockets.”

Suggestions of potential improvements or changes would be brought to the school board members who would ultimately make the final decision of whether or not to move forward with any projects.

Van Deuren told the board that this process with the decommission committee has worked really well for the district and that people appreciate having a voice. “It’s not just an exercise, we end up in a better place, with a better result when we get that input and we listen to different voices,” she said.

“When you get the community’s input on these types of things it gets the community invested in the process. If we shut them out, there may be more pushback on a project. To be honest, whatever we as a board may feel to be a priority, the community may have a very different answer,” said board member Josh Lydon. “I don’t think we want to silence that because they may come up with ideas that we never even thought of and we need that input because that helps everyone further down the road.”