SASD lowers mill rate to offer tax relief to district residents

Sparta Area School District’s Director of Business Services Leah Hauser began her presentation at this week’s annual meeting of the electorate by saying the budget presented was preliminary and therefore subject to change, however, directly following the annual meeting, the Board of Education approved the 2020-2021 original budget and certified the tax levy at its regular meeting.

One major change this year includes a lowered mill rate to allow for some tax relief to district residents. The mill rate, which is a district-wide average and will vary between the different municipalities the district serves, determines the average tax per $1,000 of property value.

The Board of Education initially recommended a mill rate of $9.02, which would have been a decrease of 18 cents from last year, however, after much discussion, the board approved lowering the current mill rate of $9.20 to $8.86.

The budget is made up of 10 funds, which are combined into eight different budgets. Three of those funds are used to record the general operations of the district; the general fund, the special education fund and the nutrition services fund.

Another three funds are used to record the tax levy; the general fund, the debt service fund and the community service fund.

The focus of Hauser’s presentation was on the general fund or Fund 10, which is used to account for all financial transactions in the district related to its current operations.

“This is where our major sources of revenue are recorded and where the majority of our expenditures also occur,” Hauser added.

In Fund 10, the main source of revenue is the revenue limit, which is made up of state aid and the tax levy and together accounts for over 83 percent of the total general fund revenue. This year it will be just over $32 million.

The other major funding sources are per pupil aid, state and federal grants, the operating referendum of $750,000 and open enrollment revenue from students attending the district.

The revenue limit in Sparta continues to grow based on three main factors including student enrollment, the maximum revenue and any exemptions. The main factor in Sparta is that the district continues to see a growth in enrollment and the revenue received from the state per student has also increased.

According to Hauser, the revenue limit increased 3.16 percent over last year or $985,464.

The maximum revenue per member is set at the state level. Last school year, the district saw an increase of $300 per student and received the same increase this year.

The state aid portion of that revenue limit calculation makes up over 71 percent of the total revenue limit. The state aid the district is scheduled to receive this year is $22,746,723.

“The purpose of state aid is to equalize the amount of property taxes paid to districts by residents,” Hauser explained. “It’s based on the wealth and property values of the community.”

The certification of aid has increased each year for the past five years. For the 2020-21 school year, the district is looking at an increase of 3.41 percent, which will bring the district to $22.7 million.

The three main factors that affect the district’s equalization aid are equalized property values in its 14 municipalities, spending per student and enrollment.

The total expenditure budget is $38,801,879 and some of the major budget categories that make up that total include salaries and benefits at $24.6 million, student transportation at just over $1.7 million, academics and student services at just over $1.4 million as well as technology, facilities, co-curriculars and after-school programming.