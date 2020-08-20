SASD makes plans to proceed in absence of COVID Compass

Earlier this week, the Sparta School Board met as a Committee of the Whole to discuss policy changes regarding a return to school as well as plans moving forward in absence of the COVID Compass.

On Aug. 5, the Sparta Area School District was informed by the La Crosse County Health Department that the Coulee Region COVID-19 Compass was being eliminated and that a new "community based process" was being introduced.

The district’s original reopening plans were based on Monroe County's COVID Compass level. With the elimination of the COVID-19 Compass, the district has continued to work with the Monroe County Health Department, as well as other regional and state officials to continue moving forward with its opening plans for the 2020-2021 school year.

“Since then, we have anticipated that the Department of Health Services would have a level system that was somewhat similar to the compass and that item is still at the governor’s office for review,” Superintendent Dr. Amy Van Deuren said. “We still have DHS and CDC guidance.”

Some of the essential mitigation procedures that have not changed for the district include six-foot physical distancing, face coverings and hand hygiene.

Following the DHS/CDC guidance, administrators have determined a maximum occupancy, based on average classroom size, is going to be about 18 students in each classroom in order to maintain decent physical distance.

Face coverings will be required and hygiene measures will be incorporated, which applies to entry procedures, self-checks, air filtration measures, plexiglass barriers and repurposed spaces throughout the district.

“If you go into any of our schools, you will see these things in action,” Van Deuren said. “Things have been adjusted in order for us to engage in these mitigation procedures.”

Currently, the district has 650 students enrolled in Sparta Virtual Learning Academy and a total initial enrollment of 2,970 students districtwide. As the district prepares for the first day of school, they will be finalizing staffing determinations.

“We will have to repurpose certain qualified, certified staff to reduce class sizes; I’m talking specifically about our instructional coaches, behavior support teachers and interventionists,” Van Deuren explained. “These are highly qualified specialists that need to be highly qualified for the work that they’re doing. They’re training other teachers, they’re working on specific student problems and they’re great teachers as are all of our staff.”

The district also needs to ensure it can handle any absenteeism, which is currently projected to be up to 20 percent. According to Van Deuren, the current five-day model, with class sizes of 18 students, will work for every grade level with the exception of seventh and eighth grade, which are the district’s two largest classes.

“For a long time, we’ve been calling this ‘the bubble.’ Our original thought was to structure it into three class cohorts and have three teachers take those three classes to limit the amount of movement,” she said. “Right now, we’re thinking it’s probably going to be best to open the year a little bit more conservatively in these grade levels where students are going to be moving more and work to a more open model.”

During the committee meeting, board members also discussed policy changes regarding discretionary travel for staff during the pandemic as well as a face mask policy and changes to the student code of conduct.

One short clause was added in the student code of conduct at the board level to clarify that certain behaviors that may be inappropriate would be considered dangerous, disruptive or unruly in a specific context, circumstance or emergency.

“In the pandemic it just clarifies that these behaviors are specifically inappropriate so that there isn’t any question about what the expectations are to follow the mitigation procedures,” Van Deuren added.

Administrators within the district have been discussing how a state mandate fits in with the district’s face mask policy. Right now, the state mandate regarding face masks, which is set to expire in September, includes all school age children or children 5 years old and older.

The district’s policy is slightly different, however, from the beginning the district has been of the position that it would follow mandates issued by state or local agencies regarding face coverings in school.

“The district is committed to the mitigation of COVID-19 and supports the face covering requirement as part of the mitigation efforts regardless of whether or not state or local mandates are in effect,” Van Deuren said. “This is the crux of the matter and I think as people understand why we’re doing all this stuff, there will be more cooperation and acceptance of the things we have to do to be safe so that we’re not one of those districts that opens up and four days later is forced to close down. We’ll be able to stay open longer if everybody does these things.”