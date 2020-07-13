SASD to move forward with in person graduation

While following the COVID-19 Compass and its current status, the Sparta Area School District still plans to move forward with its postponed in person graduation on July 22.

“If we move into the severe status on the COVID compass, the ceremony will be cancelled,” Superintendent Dr. Amy Van Deuren explained. “We’ve had an increase of cases and we’re still in high status, so we think we can do this safely. Everyone will be socially distanced and in small groups.”

Sparta High School’s May 22 commencement ceremony needed to be postponed due to Gov. Tony Evers’ order to close all public and private schools for the remainder of the school year in lieu of the COVID-19 pandemic

In early May, the school board unanimously approved a new date of July 22 for the commencement ceremonies in addition to a virtual commencement ceremony, which was held on May 22 while administration continued to make arrangements for the postponed in person celebration.

There will be multiple ceremonies, which will begin at 12 p.m., consisting of 15 graduates for each time slot and each graduate will be allowed two guests; chairs will be six feet apart.

According to Van Deuren, there will be a survey sent out to families who will need to RSVP to schedule a time slot for their graduate.

The ceremony will be held outside at Memorial Field. If the day brings inclement weather, the ceremony will be cancelled as it can’t be held indoors.

The district plans to set up the stage and sound equipment as in years past to give the Class of 2020 a real graduation experience. When families were first surveyed regarding the ceremony, roughly 90 percent of them wanted to participate, according to Van Deuren.

“That’s what the kids and families want and however much we can do in good faith, we intend to,” Van Deuren said. “Even if there’s only 50 out of 170 graduates, I think those 50 and their families deserve that. We said we would, and I want us to hold true to that.”