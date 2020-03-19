SASD Nutrition Services providing free meals during school closure

While all school buildings throughout the Sparta Area School District closed this week, the kitchen at Meadowview Middle School remains open for limited services related to delivering meals and food to children during the school closure.

The Nutrition Services Program will be providing free lunch and breakfast to all children in a household between the ages of 1 and 18 if at least one child attends a school affected by the COVID-19 closure.

The meal service began on Wednesday and will continue through April 3 with meals being served Monday through Friday. If the extended closure continues, meal service will continue as well.

Drive-thru meal services are being offered in the parent drop off lane at three locations including Meadowview Middle School from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m., Sparta High School from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and Southside Elementary School from 12:30 to 1 p.m.

On Wednesday morning, staff prepared approximately 800 bagged meals and gave out over 200. The bags included a sandwich, fruit, milk, cereal and a snack.

“We know, based on the summer program, how many families participate in the program and that’s our starting point,” Director of Business Services Leah Hauser said. “It will have to get adjusted daily based on what we’re seeing.”

Staff are asking that families stay in their vehicles, drive up, roll down the window and let staff know how many meals are requested. No names are needed.

“We know there will be people working and people without access to transportation so, we’ve worked in partnership with Southwest to establish a number of neighborhood meal locations where kids should be able to walk to get their meals,” Superintendent Dr. Amy Van Deuren said.

With the help of Southwest Bus Service, meals will be delivered to certain district neighborhoods Monday through Friday including:

• Woodside Village at 11 a.m.

• Sugarberry & River Road at 11:16 a.m.

• Sugarberry & Terry Court at 11:20 a.m.

• River Pines mailbox area at 11:25 a.m.

• Avon Road – Sparta MHP at 11:40 a.m.

• Avon Road – Greendale at 11:55 a.m.

• South K and Maple Ave at 12 p.m.

• South Court and Maple Ave at 12:05 p.m.

• Lot #37 Y intersection at 12:10 p.m.

Meal locations are subject to close and/or change if there is little to no participation and as the nutrition program works to determine the times and number of meals needed at each meal service location. The district is already discussing adding a drop off location in Cataract.

“Our goal is to reach those areas where we know there is a concentrated free and reduced lunch need and where people may not be able to get to our sites,” Van Deuren said. “If there is a family that we know is having a challenge with getting to the site, we’ll figure it out.”

According to Hauser, the district will apply for a waiver to get reimbursed for the cost of the meals by the USDA.