SASD plans to resume in-person classes for fall

Administration at the Sparta Area School District has been working hard to solidify plans for school in September, working with the school board, staff and families to develop plans to mitigate the risk of COVID while providing choices of quality instruction to as many students as possible.

A big question on almost all Spartan’s minds right now, is what will school look like in the fall? At a special meeting last week, the school board approved students and staff returning to buildings on September 1, following the health and safety guidelines described in the Coulee COVID Compass.

The board also approved the development of Sparta Virtual Academy that would be staffed and run by SASD employees.

The school board reviewed answers to district family surveys as well as recommendations from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) and current guidance from the Monroe County Health Department when approving the plans to return to school.

“Our goals are really to focus on reopening for the fall as safely as possible and to keep learning moving forward,” Superintendent Dr. Amy Van Deuren said, adding that the district is currently serving over 600 students in virtual summer school.

When Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order expired, SASD adopted the Coulee Region COVID Compass, working in cooperation with county health departments in nine regional counties to ensure all entities are on the same page.

The district’s goal is to build a flexible plan for the 2020-2021 school year in order to have school in some manner, whether it’s in-person, virtual, or a blend of both.

Earlier this summer, the district sent out a survey to district families to inquire what they would like school to look like come fall. There were about 1,057 respondents and as families were able to fill out a separate set of responses for each student, the surveys covered over 1,700 students.

According to the results, over 48 percent of parents would like their students in school in some manner, just over 22 percent of families preferred a blended structure, over 18 percent were unsure and less than 10 percent preferred virtual learning.

“We know that the majority of parents want kids in school to some degree,” Van Deuren said.

Families top three priorities were academic progress, student safety and mental health needs. “That’s exactly where our priorities are too. I think it’s nice to know our families have the same top priorities as we do,” Van Deuren said.

The district’s top goal is the physical and mental health and safety of all students and staff. The district wants to be able to put policies and procedures in place that are easily understood by students, families and staff that will be followed and enforced.

Van Deuren said the district doesn’t necessarily have the funding or the resources to offer families unlimited choices, but it is reasonable to offer some choices that can honor families’ degree of comfort with in-person attendance with a virtual learning option taught by the district’s teachers.

“We are committed to maximizing the amount of in-building instruction based on health and safety guidance. All of our students are going to have to be able to learn at least in-building or blended” she added. “We may have some that choose to learn virtually all of the time or part of the time should a class or a student or a building have to be shut down for a number of days for exposure.”

Ultimately, the district wants to have that flexible plan in order to be responsive to changing conditions. The plan approved by the board provides exactly that.

Families will have two main options to choose from for the 2020-2021 school year; in-building learning, which will be dependent on local COVID conditions or 100 percent virtual learning through Sparta Virtual Learning Academy.

Staff’s goal is to have students learning in district buildings as much as possible. Currently, the plan is to have students in grades PreK through eighth grade attend five days a week with grades 9 through 12 attending school two days per week and have virtual learning the other three days.

“We know that local COVID conditions may require us to adjust in response, which may include more or less time in school buildings for students,” Van Deuren said.

If a family has chosen in-building learning and their child is temporarily unable to attend in-building due to illness or quarantine, they will be able to continue their learning remotely with their classroom teacher for the duration of the absence.

The Sparta Virtual Learning Academy is a new, fully online K-12 program available for SASD students and it will not be the same experience as the emergency remote learning that was implemented in the spring.

The program, which is optional for families, will focus on high-quality virtual instruction taught by certified SASD teachers all year. Families will be required to make a commitment of at least one semester or trimester.

The program will offer a flexible daily learning schedule with attendance and grading expectations and live and recorded lessons with teachers.

Students enrolled in the virtual academy will still have the ability to participate in co-curriculars and athletics as permitted by local COVID conditions and students remain enrolled in their home school as the virtual academy is a program and not a school.

The district is asking families to indicate which scenario they are planning to attend for each of their students by registering on the district’s website. Families should complete the request form once per child and can choose a different option for each child.

Families’ selections are preliminary. Although the district needs a best answer for detailed planning, families will not yet be committed to the choices; final choices will be gathered during each school’s registration process

For more information, please visit the district’s website or email communications@spartan.org.