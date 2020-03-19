SASD prepares at home learning during extended building closure

This week school districts in Monroe County began a period of extended closure of all school buildings after Governor Tony Evers issued a press release stating schools will be closed for the duration of the public health emergency.

“This means that we simply don’t know when we will be returning,” Sparta Superintendent Dr. Amy Van Deuren said, adding the situation with Coronavirus is changing daily. “That being said, most of our buildings may be closing, but we have no intention of stopping student learning for the duration of this emergency.”

Sparta Area School District is working to continue student education during the extended closure through remote learning. Currently, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) is relaxing the requirements for “seat time” by allowing districts to apply for a waiver of minutes.

“Traditionally, waivers have been beyond frowned upon,” Van Deuren said. “Waivers will be expedited and granted. This is good news for us in terms of giving us some flexibility.”

Van Deuren added that although waivers will be granted, it does not relieve staff of the obligations to their students. SASD’s goal is to provide resources that will allow students to continue moving forward with their education in order to complete the current school year successfully.

“In order to do that, we all need to make our best effort to ensure that students understand that the work they will do at home is just as important as the work that they do within the school walls,” Van Deuren wrote in a press release. “At this point, the legalities of instructional time and making it up are less important than the realities regarding the urgency and need to keep our children’s education moving forward.”

Over the next two weeks, district staff will be working to determine how quickly they can move from enrichment activities to full-scale instruction for all students. They would also like to establish a roll-out plan that ensures they have fair access for all district families.

“We are working hard to build our capacity for remote learning and to get students connected to learning in ways that are nontraditional,” Van Deuren said, adding some will be digital and some will be non-digital.

The district’s goals between now and Friday, April 3 for all students are as follows:

• Connect teachers with all families and students to establish a two-way line of communication and exchange of information that meets all requirements for security and confidentiality.

• Working with families to figure out the best communication method for each family. If families do not have internet access, please call the district at (608) 366-3400 to work through getting access or an alternate means of communication.

• Help students establish a home routine to effectively continue their learning in cooperation with families.

Director of Teaching and Learning Jodi Brueggeman worked with other local school districts, instructional coaches and technology coaches to create a plan for extended learning opportunities for each grade level from Pre-K through 12th grade.

“None of these are required, but they are encouraged for all of our students to try to do so we can keep them engaged in different activities,” Brueggeman explained. “There are a combination of many different activities through a choice board so students have many options to choose different things that are embedded in the curriculum at their grade level.”

The district has posted at-home learning activities on its website at https://www.spartan.org/updates/at-home-learning. All of the resources are available in Spanish as well.

If families do not have internet access, at home learning packets are also available for pick up at each child’s school. Paper versions were sent home with all Pre-K through 5th grade students.

It is the district’s intention that all families will receive communication from at least one of their child’s teachers by the end of the day on March 25. Families are also encouraged to email each child’s teachers at any time regarding any questions they have about instruction.

“In the coming days and weeks, we will work out specifics for two-way communication and the various ways we will continue to deliver instruction to all students,” Van Deuren said. “These specifics will include communications with families and access to instruction and assignments.”

The district is also currently working to set up hotlines to answer questions from families and staff throughout the extended building closures.

“Our first priority is getting students and staff safely settled in at home, so we anticipate that these hotlines will be available by the end of this week,” Van Deuren said, adding that in the meantime, please contact the school district at (608) 366-3400 or email school principals with questions.

DPI is currently working with the federal government to ease the testing requirements and the district is unsure what the outcome will be at this time. DPI has eased some of the requirements for special education.

“If a school provides services through virtual learning, we should do everything we can to provide those same experiences to the greatest extend possible with special education,” Van Deuren explained. “When things resume, we will do assessments and determine what compensatory services we may need to offer.”

Director of Pupil Services Amber Kulig said her team will continue with IEP meetings digitally or via phone within the required times as DPI has not extended the guidelines for IEP meetings.

Special education staff has also been working to create supplemental work for students based on disability-related needs. Again, the work is not required, but it does give families the opportunity to have both age and level appropriate resources.

The District School Nurse Angela Frost is also available to help families with medication pickup and collaborating with Monroe County Health Services.

All school buildings will be closed with the exception of the District Offices (AEC,) which will be open in a very limited capacity, such as registration and dropping off bus forms.

Until further notice, if parents or guardians need something for their child out of a school building, they are asked to contact the district office or the school’s principal directly and they will make arrangements.

Aside from building principals and designated custodial staff, all school buildings will be off-limits to staff, students and the public in order to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

“This is a very fluid situation, and regular updates will be forthcoming, at least several times a week until further notice,” Van Deuren said. “We are working hard to answer questions honestly and with the best information we have.”