SASD recognizes School Board Week

The Sparta Area School District is joining school districts throughout the state to recognize their local education leaders during Wisconsin School Board Week Oct. 6-12. The commemorative week is an opportunity to recognize the contributions made by Wisconsin's school board members, including the Sparta Area School Board, who are charged with governing public education under state law.

Wisconsin school board members are chosen by their communities to manage local schools, and are compensated very little, if anything for their service. In Sparta, the School Board oversees a $35 million dollar budget for over 3,000 students. Statewide, school boards provide oversight and approve funding to educate more than 867,000 students in more than 420 public school districts. Their personnel decisions affect thousands of teachers, administrators and support workers.

These leaders are responsible for formulating school district policy, approving curricula, maintaining school facilities, and adhering to state and federal education law. Legal concerns and the complexities of school finance, including budgeting and taxation, require them to spend engage in training programs and personal study to enhance their understanding of these issues.

Our deepest appreciation is extended to the dedicated men and women for their leadership, stewardship, and engagement in our community's education. We salute the public servants of the Sparta Area School Board whose commitment and civic responsibility make local control of public schools in our community possible: President James Rasmussen, Vice President Josh Lydon, Treasurer and Committee Chair Julie Leis, Clerk Mary Treu, Committee Chair Nancy Sikorsky, Director Lee Culpitt, and Director Ed Lukasek.

Please join us by saying thanks to our school board members during Wisconsin School Board Week.