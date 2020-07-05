SASD reschedules graduation commencement

There are so many things the Class of 2020 missed out on this spring; sports, various music concerts and plenty of other activities as well as their final days with their peers as seniors and saying goodbye to the place they have spent the last four years.

SASD’s May 22 commencement ceremony needed to be postponed due to Gov. Evers’ order to close all public and private schools for the remainder of the school year in lieu of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Administration wanted to be sure that the seniors didn’t miss anything else and a virtual commencement ceremony is currently being planned to take place on the original date of graduation.

High School Principal Sam Russ has also been busy securing arrangements for the postponed celebration. Last week, the school board unanimously approved a new date of July 22 for the commencement ceremonies in addition to the virtual ceremony, which will take place later this month.

“The school is planning some other things for the seniors and also working in cooperation with the City of Sparta for some things,” Superintendent Dr. Amy Van Deuren said. “There will be a lot of really nice recognition in different ways for our senior class as they’re going through this difficult time.”

“I’d really hate to see any senior ever have to miss their graduation,” School board member Lee Culpitt said while questioning whether it would be safe by July to plan a ceremony.

“We kind of have to take a shot in the dark because we have to book the sound stage,” Van Deuren said. “We didn’t want to plan it before June 30 because we know that nobody is allowed on school grounds unless the governor changes his orders.”

Van Deuren added there are going to be kids, whether they’re in the military, leaving for college or have another job lined up, that may miss the ceremony, “Which is why we want to have something virtually on the 22nd and have another opportunity for those who want to walk across a stage,” she said.

During its meeting, the school board also approved a resolution to waiver instructional hours for the 2019-20 school year and educator effectiveness requirements, which will be submitted to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.

“This waiver does not change the school calendar in any way,” Van Deuren explained. “We are still holding students and staff to the number of days contracted and we expect school and instruction to continue for that time.”

In addition, the board also approved a grading recommendation for the remainder of the school year for grades PreK through 12th.

At the elementary level in grades PreK through fifth, for the third trimester, teachers will be required to prepare narrative reports for parents describing each child’s learning for the time remote learning was in place with an indication as to whether proficiency was achieved for key learning standards.

“It’s about getting as much information as possible to the parents and the teachers at the next grade level for preparation,” Van Deuren explained. “All students on track for promotion would go on to the next grade level. We already know that when we get back we’re going to have some gap filling to do.”

Students not on track would be addressed on a case by case basis and according to Van Deuren, there are no students who are not on track for promotion at this time.

For middle school, in grades sixth through eighth, students would receive a “pass” or “no pass” on all new learning with feedback and commentary as well as suggestions for improvement or enrichment.

“Again, we would work with students on a case by case basis who are not on track for promotion,” Van Deuren said. “We don’t want to set anyone up to fail, we want to set our students up for success and make sure they are placed correctly.”

As far as transcripts, eighth grade courses will show as completed, but will not factor into the grade point average at the high school level.

In grades nine through 12, students will earn a “pass” or “no pass” using existing percentages. For this school year only, the district will waiver any remaining service learning hours for the senior class.

Grade point averages will be frozen for the first semester and no final exams will be held.

“Staff at the high school are tracking all students for graduation and credit,” Van Deuren said. “They are already starting to identify students that may be struggling and no later than May 15, they want to get them on a completion plan so we can get students completed.”

According to Van Deuren, universities have already planned to write off the final semester for incoming freshmen because there is going to be no consistency in what school districts are doing for final grades.

“The reality of this is that any way we do this is not the ideal way to do this. I’ve spoken with some parents and it’s a difficult conversation for our high achievers,” Van Deuren said. “The work they are doing today is going to pay off tomorrow because they’ll be ready for that next course, especially for our students applying for college. It’ll be powerful for them to be able to say they had to learn from home in a different way and here’s how they grew from that.”