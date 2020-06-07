SASD schedules virtual meetings to plan for fall school start

July will be a busy month as the Sparta Area School District solidifies plans for school in September. The district is working with the Board of Education, staff, and families to develop plans to maximize safety and instruction with some degree of choice for families, while at the same time making the best use of its resources.

“In order to proceed, it will be important to keep the staff and community informed as well as offering opportunities for input and feedback,” said Superintendent Dr. Amy Van Deuren.

In order to address the items for fall planning, the district will be holding a number of virtual meetings during the month of July (see chart).

Public meetings can be accessed virtually from the district website at www.Spartan.org under the Board tab on the homepage along with directions on how to participate. Alternatively, the public may direct questions or comments to communications@Spartan.org and the board and administrators will do their best to address the question during the meeting.

Staff members will receive an invitation to the staff only meetings with directions for participation.

“Thank you to those families who completed the district survey,” said Van Deuren, noting the data obtained from the survey is being used to inform an initial draft of the plan for Board of Education consideration and approval. At this time, the Sparta Area School District is using the Coulee Region COVID Compass as a guide for its operations this summer and is working with guidance from the Monroe County Health Department in its planning.

Van Deuren said the district also is in the final days of the construction at Herrman Elementary school, and renovations are underway “on schedule and on budget” at Lawrence-Lawson and Maplewood for the new Sparta Montessori School, SAILS High School, and district offices. New bus routes, schedules, handbooks, and other items are completed using “pre-pandemic” conditions, so the new baseline operational pieces are in place for when the district is able to operate in pre-pandemic conditions. Therefore, the July planning for the 2020-2021 school year is focused exclusively on planning related to the management of COVID-19.

“The phrase has become a cliché, but it is true: We are living in unprecedented times,” said Van Deuren. “Conditions are subject to rapid change and we are still learning more about Coronavirus as the days and weeks go by. The challenges are real, from maintaining health and safety to meeting the academic, social, and emotional needs of our district’s children, and we are committed to providing the best education using all of the tools and resources available.”