SASD teacher attrition rate nothing to be alarmed about

Sparta Area School District Superintendent Dr. Amy Van Deuren felt the school board should be aware of the district’s staff turnover rate and the reasons behind why staff are leaving.

“I felt this merited a little more discussion to kind of wrap our heads around the facts and what’s going on with this,” Van Deuren said, adding it’s not so much about the numbers as it is about the whys.

The district currently has 26 staff members who are moving around within the district, 18 of which are leaving, excluding retirements. District administrators talked to all of those staff members to get a better idea about staff turnover.

According to Van Deuren, of those 26 staff, 11 are going to another district, seven are leaving the profession all together, five are transferring within the district and three are retiring.

“We focused on the 11 that are going to other districts,” Van Deuren said.

Eight of the staff leaving are moving to be closer to their families; some are in state and some are out of state. Two of those going to new districts were slated to transfer this year or next to a new school within the district and were not interested in the potential transfer and instead chose to take another position elsewhere.

“There was one individual who left the district for the potential to make more money,” Van Deuren added.

Seven staff members left the profession. Van Deuren said, “I thought it was really interesting that four of them are leaving the state entirely and in some cases the country. Life is just taking them somewhere else.”

Two of the staff members leaving the profession are staying in state but pursuing other work and one is unsure of their future plans.

Of the 18 leaving the district, 12 do not or will not live in Sparta. Currently, 44 percent of the district’s certified staff lives within the Sparta School District.

“As a matter of geography, we have a lot of our staff that are scattered within the area,” Van Deuren said. “It may be that a certain amount of movement is to be expected, although, as we keep moving things the way we want to, we hope that will continue to decline.”

Currently the districts turnover rate is at roughly 7.1 percent of non-retired leaves.

“Honestly, that is not bad,” Van Deuren said. “This is a time of year where we’re doing a lot of hiring so we’re seeing a lot of postings, there’s a lot of interviews for every position, our principals and directors are going through processes to ensure we get the best people so it can really seem like we have all of this turnover and it happens in clusters.”

According to Van Deuren, the movement within the district and the movement out has nearly left one entire grade level needing new hires.

“I just wanted to provide some clarity that people are fleeing our district. Nothing could be farther from the truth,” she said. “Sometimes the numbers don’t tell the whole story. When they’re leaving it’s to be closer to home and we’ve had a lot of positive feedback from people who say they’ve appreciated their time here.”