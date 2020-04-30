SASD teachers face challenges with remote learning head on

Families all over Monroe County had to suddenly adapt to a new normal when schools all over the state were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Parents suddenly became makeshift teachers and students began a career in homeschooling or as the Sparta Area School District calls it, remote learning.

While families everywhere are stepping up to continue their children’s education, the teachers who were at the helm of education for the majority of the year are still readily available and working hard from their own homes to ensure their students have all of the tools they need to be successful.

As an instructional coach at Meadowview Middle School, Britni Walz has a lot of different roles, but her most basic job is to simply support teachers and be their biggest advocate. Where they struggle and need a little guidance, she steps in to help and when they are successful, she shares those techniques with others to help all of them succeed daily.

At the beginning of the school closure, Walz had to very quickly get really comfortable being in front of a computer. She also had to become accessible to teachers almost constantly and become more flexible with her time.

“I need to understand where one teacher is struggling and know then that there are probably ten others facing that same struggle and might be overwhelmed and don’t know where to go,” Walz said. “I then need to get steps ahead of that trying to understand where they may have struggles and may need support and be there ahead of time.”

For Teresa Lakowske, a teacher at Innovations STEM Academy, her students are used to a much more hands-on learning experience. One of the challenges they are facing is having some students with learning materials at home and others without.

“We’re giving the students a choice board for their challenged based learning where if they don’t have materials they could choose to do a research project instead,” Lakowske explained. “We’re trying to get a little more creative as to how we roll out the final challenged based learning project.”

Kristina June, a special education teacher at Southside Elementary School, who works primarily with students who have intellectual disabilities, is facing the same challenges with her students who also do a lot of hands-on learning.

June tries to come up with activities that students can do at home with their families such as crafts and different things like that.

“I have to send home those activities because that’s what we have to do when we don’t have that face to face connection,” she said.

Some of the bigger frustrations that Walz is hearing among teachers is the internet aspect and technology issues. There are both staff and students that live in more rural areas struggling to get a stable internet connection.

“They may make a math video and it takes them 38 hours to upload that video onto YouTube,” she explained. “That has been a huge struggle. Technology isn’t perfect and it doesn’t work perfectly all the time. We plan these really great things in our head and then when you push it out to students, they’re saying it’s not opening or it’s not loading.”

The district does have a helpline set up for staff and families when they are struggling to get devices or their internet connection to work.

A lot of families in the district don’t have internet access at all and teachers need to differentiate their lessons. Teachers have to make online lessons as well as paper copy lessons to ensure that all students are provided with a quality educational experience.

Teachers all over the district feel as though they’re on call. They aren’t working typical contracted hours from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., they are working from the time their students wake up until the time their students go to bed.

“It’s a different dynamic, Lakowske said. “There is a lot of flexibility, but it can be hard to stick to a routine without the bells structuring your time.”

“I think it’s creating deeper relationships. Students are reaching out when they need it and I think that’s important,” Walz said. “I also think it’s creating strong, fundamental teams. Teachers are meeting everyday now, typically with their schedules they have time to meet once a week, if that. This is allowing those teams to get really comfortable and when we get back from all of this, it’ll make those teams even stronger to have the really tough conversations.”

Teachers agree that they are doing far more collaborating to create lesson plans by identifying each other's strengths to best engage students. Teachers at the various schools in the district are all approaching lessons from a different perspective.

At STEM, the teachers are trying to schedule a structured calendar for each of them to be available individually to answer specific questions related to a certain subject that students might have. Lakowske said communication is more important now than ever.

Usually, a lot of June’s students spend the majority of their day in her classroom, not in their regular classroom as their learning throughout the day is highly modified and adapted.

Her 11 students are always working on their own personal goals that are written in their individualized education program (IEP,) which vary depending on what they need.

“In the beginning of this process, special ed teachers made family plans for their students stating how we’re going to meet the goals based off of what we could offer,” she said. “I Zoom with students throughout the week if they’d like, some students I do one to two Zooms each week.”

Some of June’s students also require help from occupational therapists, physical therapists, speech and language therapists or vision therapists. Once a week the team members join a Zoom meeting with families and go one by one talking about what they can do to help.

“I think it’s a learning curve that we’re all getting used to and everyday it becomes easier, but then there’s more challenges,” Walz said. “I think teachers are just really resilient and we’re getting very good at meeting those challenges.”