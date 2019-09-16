SASD's Homecoming theme celebrates childhood memories

It is Homecoming week for the Sparta Area School District, with dozens of fun activities planned. All week long there will be a food pantry drive as well as numerous sporting events to include tennis, volleyball, golf, soccer and cross country.

Assemblies taking place throughout the week include: homecoming court introductions, fall sports, Rueball, club introductions with tug of war, variety show winners and football team recognition where the dance and cheer team will perform.

Hallway decorating and window painting will begin Monday after school until 6:30 p.m. A variety showing highlighting students talents in art, music and performance will take place in the Sparta High School auditorium on Monday, September 16 at 7 p.m.

The parade will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday, September 20 and will begin on Water Street, turn on Franklin Street and lead into the football stadium. The crowing of the Homecoming King and Queen will be at 6:45 p.m., prior to the kickoff of the football game.

The game will begin at 7 p.m. at Memorial Field where the Sparta Spartans will take on the Onalaska Hilltoppers.