Scenic Bluffs to celebrate National Health Center Week

Scenic Bluffs Community Health Center will be celebrating National Health Center Week 2019, which takes place Aug. 4-10, with a week full of free community events. The activities began with the Cashton Community Rocks scavenger hunt on Sunday.

There will be a Family & Friends CPR class today (Monday) from 3 to 5 p.m. at Scenic Bluffs in Cashton. It is a free course for those who want to learn CPR but don’t need a course completion card to meet a job requirement.

The course is ideal for community groups, new parents, grandparents, babysitters and anyone interested in learning how to save a life. To register, call Anne at (608) 654-5100 ext. 456.

For those interested in learning how to grown their own herbs year round, there will be a windowsill herb garden planting workshop held at Scenic Bluffs tonight (Monday) from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Pandora Flores will help individuals pick from a variety of herbs to create their own herb garden; all supplies will be provided. They will also be guided on how to grow, care for and harvest the herbs.

To register for the course, please call Sam at (608) 654-5100 ext. 263 or by email at sknutson@scenicbluffs.org. Registration is required and the class is limited to 20 participants.

Continuing on Tuesday, from 6 to 7 p.m. will be “Rooted in Nature Yoga.” Participants will connect with nature by enjoying fresh air, warm sun and the sounds of nature while practicing mindful movement, deep breathing and basic meditation in the grass.

Participants will meet on the grass between Cashton Elementary School and Cashton Village Park. The rain date for the event will be on Thursday, Aug. 8 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Scenic Bluffs has partnered with WCCU Credit Union for the fourth annual Technolog-E Recycling event during National Health Center Week where people can drop off old, unwanted electronics. The free event will be held at Scenic Bluffs in Cashton from 12 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7.

“Keeping harmful chemicals and equipment out of landfills and from being dumped in ditches is important for the environment and general health of the public,” Samantha Knutson, public relations specialist said. “We love tying public health and environmental health in together and it’s important to think about avoiding the pollution of the land and our water sources.”

Items accepted during drop-off will include televisions, computers, phones, tablets, circuit boards, speakers, stereos, printers, CD/DVD players, MP3 players, fax machines, microwaves, scanners, wall chargers and other miscellaneous electronics.

Items such as large or Freon containing appliances will not be accepted as well as smoke detectors, air conditioners, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, fans, hazardous materials, alkaline batteries, large equipment such as vacuum cleaners or treadmills.

The first year of the event, Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations out of Onalaska and Scenic Bluffs collected 15,000 pounds, the second year it collected 33,000 pounds and last year the organization collected 45,000 pounds; equating to three semi trailers full of electronics.

Those dropping off items are asked to remove batteries from any devices prior to disposal at the event. For questions on any of the listed events, visit scenicbluffs.org/events, or call (608) 654-5100 ext. 263.